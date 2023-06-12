(The Center Square) – With a slew of traditional public school graduations in the books from the weekend, consider summer in high gear.
Tuesday marks one year since the state-record $4.67 average for a gallon of unleaded gas, and the $1.35 decrease should fuel more trips. North Carolinians are averaging paying $3.32 per gallon on Monday, according to the American Automobile Association website analysis. That's a drop of a couple of pennies from a week ago and a nickel higher than a month ago.
Diesel prices are continuing to drop, albeit slightly from a week ago. It’s a $3.72 today, down a penny from last week, down just more than 14 cents from a month ago, and $2.04 less than the state record set June 10 of last year.
The Old North State’s average for unleaded is more than a quarter better than the $3.59 national average, which is up 4 cents from last week and 5 cents from a month ago, and $1.42 better than the June 14, 2022 record. Also nationally, diesel is at $3.90 for an average, down a penny from last week, down 13 cents from a month ago, and $1.91 less than the June 19, 2022 record.
For unleaded regular, AAA measures 15 metro areas for the state and that includes the northeastern communities near Elizabeth City that venture into the Virginia Tidewater area of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News, where the gas tax is only 28 cents per gallon. In the other 14 markets, AAA reports decreases of roughly 5 cents per gallon in Fayetteville, Goldsboro and Jacksonville; New Bern’s slight uptick was an outlier.
North Carolina this year taxes gasoline at 40.5 cents per gallon, up 2 cents from last year and the seventh-highest in the country. According to IGEN, which analyzes trends of heavily regulated markets, states higher are Pennsylvania (61.1 cents) California (53.9), Washington (49.4), Maryland (42.7), Illinois (42.3) and New Jersey (42.1).
Florida ($3.46) is the highest in the Southeast for a gallon of unleaded. Southern neighbor South Carolina and western neighbor Tennessee – with significantly less in gas tax in both states – are at about $3.18 and $3.14, respectively, and northern neighbor Virginia is at $3.30.