(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper will secure his longstanding policy goal of expanding Medicaid in North Carolina after lawmakers in the state House cast a historic vote in support of the change on Wednesday.
House members voted 94-22 to approve House Bill 76 on second reading. The bill was returned to the calendar, leaving it one perfunctory vote away from moving to Cooper’s desk.
“Today marks an important day for so many North Carolina citizens,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said on the floor. “This has been a long, bumpy journey, but we’re here to make history and move North Carolina forward.”
The House vote concurred with changes to HB76 in the Senate that included reforms to the state’s certificate of need law for chemical dependency and behavioral health beds, surgical centers, and certain medical equipment. HB76 cleared the Senate with a vote of 44-2 last week.
Lambeth highlighted the potential economic impact expanding Medicaid to about 500,000 residents could have in North Carolina ahead of the House vote. He cited a $1.7 billion federal incentive and $14 billion in additional funding for hospitals that would flow into the state over the next five years.
“These funds can be used for much needed reform to the state’s mental health system,” he said of the federal incentive. “The impact of federal funds on North Carolina’s economy is approximately $6 billion a year.”
Lambeth also thanked legislative leaders and the bill’s co-sponsors for working together to find compromise on the legislation.
Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, also spoke briefly to commemorate the occasion.
“We did not give in and we have finally finished the journey,” she said.
Cooper’s signature is virtually a given, as the governor has championed Medicaid expansion since taking office in 2017.
Language in the bill, however, requires a separate state budget bill to be enacted into law to make expansion official, and Cooper’s proposed biennial budget was met with harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers last week.
Cooper’s proposed budget would spend nearly $33 billion next year, an increase of almost 18%. Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, announced an agreement between House and Senate leaders on March 8 that would cap growth at 6.5% in the first year and 3.75% in the second.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would also still need to approve a start date to expand coverage to adults aged 18 to 64 with incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level.