North Carolina state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, speaks to reporters following the House Health Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 14, 2023. An agreement to expand Medicaid in the state neared final legislative approval Wednesday, March 22, 2023, as the House agreed to a bipartisan plan to ease or eliminate regulations that block the opening of new hospital beds or operating expensive equipment. Lambeth was a negotiator of the expansion bill.