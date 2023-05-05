(The Center Square) – The Carolina Panthers are reportedly in discussions with the city of Charlotte to renovate the team’s Bank of America field and a new practice facility that would involve the city bonding $600 million of the $1.2 billion project.
WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported the Charlotte City Council saw a presentation in a closed meeting regarding the project on Jan. 31 and then city staff discussed using what it terms “tourism taxes” to fund the $600 million and debt service at a Feb. 27 closed session. The Panthers and the stadium are owned by multi-billionaire David Tepper.
Those taxes include a restaurant (prepared food and beverage) tax, hotel/motel tax, rental car tax and passenger vehicle tax.
City leaders term much of those taxes as tourists taxes assessed to visitors but economics look at them as similar to any other tax because they would normally go to the city’s general fund.
“Those revenue sources are unconnected to the stadium and have no business being taxed to pay for a private venture that generates revenue for one of wealthiest individuals in town,” said economist J.C. Bradbury, who has studied stadiums and written studies while compiling other studies on economic stadiums across the country. “They represent funds coming largely from local residents and represent public funds that could be used for other more appropriate uses, whether that be other government projects or leaving the wealth in the hands of Charlotteans to spend how they see fit.”
The Panthers were purchased for $2.2 billion in 2018 by Tepper, the hedge fund leader who Forbes estimates is worth $18.5 billion and ranked as the 90th richest man in the world.
The report comes on the heels of Nashville approving $1.26 billion of public funding and a $3.1 billion estimated tax capture over 30 years for a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium and the Buffalo Bills receiving more than $1 billion in public funding for a new stadium. The Maryland Sports Authority received $1.2 billion for renovations at both the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium and the Orioles' Camden Yards.
WSOC quoted Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, who issued a statement on the report saying, “Without confirming any of the information, I will say that it is unfortunate that discussions that happen in closed session are shared publicly because it undermines our ability to deliver the best deal for our community. It is important that we retain any business in our city. One out of every nine people in our community work in the hospitality and tourism industry and the Panthers and Charlotte FC are an important part of that industry. It is also important we have venues for the games, concerts and other events that create a vibrant city that is growing and delivers services to our residents.”
Craig Depken, a professor of economics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, has studied the economic impacts of sporting activities in Charlotte and said the Panthers’ impacts are “fairly minor, but they’re there.”
Depken said the largest impact is about 1,000 additional hotel rooms the night before and after Panthers' games.
“It would take a long time to make up $600 million of tax,” Depken said.
He said that there are some added Charlotte FC soccer matches and non-NFL events, but “it would be a drop in the bucket in terms of $600 million.”
Sports economist Victor Matheson has studied major events at NFL stadiums and previously told The Center Square that NFL stadiums host 4.9 non-league events per year between 2000-2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Depken added that the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Dallas, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey lead the way in terms of non-NFL events and Charlotte is not on that scale.
“We have some studies that show a marginal increase in tourism draws, but we don’t have a number of studies to show that that result is consistent,” Depken added.