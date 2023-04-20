(The Center Square) – In just four years, North Carolina has surged 15 spots to second nationally in the Reason Foundation’s Highway Performance and Cost-Effectiveness analysis.
Virginia is No. 1 in the latest rankings, which measure the calendar year 2020. New York (49th) is the worst in the continental U.S.; Alaska is No. 50 and Hawaii is No. 48.
The Reason Foundation is a nonprofit organization promoting ideas and philosophy most closely associated with Libertarians.
The Old North State was No. 17 in 2016, then up to 14th in 2018 and fifth in 2019. The report cautions that methodology has changed, and comparison of one year to a previous isn’t apples to apples.
Still, given the state’s recent high marks for taxes, business-friendly and economic outlook, and population growth, it’s another report state leaders in many industries will be happy to share.
The Reason Foundation, in its description, said, “Five high-population states rank in the top 10 of the overall rankings: Virginia (first), North Carolina (second), Tennessee (third), Georgia (fourth), and Florida (eighth). Numerous factors – terrain, climate, truck volumes, urbanization, system age, budget priorities, unit cost differences, state budget circumstances, and management/maintenance philosophies – all affect overall performance.”
Thirteen key overall metrics are listed. North Carolina’s best is disbursements per lane-mile (No. 5) and urban arterial pavement condition (No. 7). Also critical, and a factor Reason says could improve its future placement, is being eighth in maintenance spending per mile and 11th in capital and bridge spending per mile.
The worst scores were other fatality rates (No. 39) and structurally deficient bridges (No. 30).
Lead author Baruch Feigenbaum, senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason, wrote, “To improve in the rankings, North Carolina needs to reduce its other fatality rate and its percentage of structurally deficient bridges. Neither ranking is abysmal, but they are the only categories in which the state ranks outside the top 25. Over the last year the state has reduced its percentage of structurally deficient bridges, leading to a three-spot improvement in the rankings.”
Southeastern states as a group performed very well. In addition to the top two, Tennessee is third, Georgia fourth, South Carolina sixth, Kentucky seventh and Florida eighth. Alabama (No. 15) and Mississippi (No. 18) were top 20.