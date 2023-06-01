(The Center Square) – A half-dozen states have enacted laws to ban environmental, social and governance factors in state investments in 2023, and North Carolina could join the list with legislation slated for a Senate committee next week.
The Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee is scheduled to review House Bill 750 to “Address ESG Factors” in state personnel decisions, contracts and pension plans on Tuesday afternoon.
The legislation cleared the House on the eve of crossover with a vote of 76-41, while similar legislation in the upper chamber, Senate Bill 737, won approval on a party-line vote of 30-20 the same day.
The ESG initiatives, which screen investments based on how companies address climate change and other social issues, have drawn fierce backlash from conservatives who oppose the forced transition in energy sources and the social policies promoted.
Republicans contend the intent of HB750 and SB737 is to ensure hiring and financial decisions are in the best interests of taxpayers and pensioners, rather than unrelated factors. It ensures state agencies and political subdivisions base employment decisions on merit, instead of ideology.
HB750 defines ESG criteria as “using a set of standards to screen potential investments based upon the perceived impact to the environment and the social relationships between a company’s employees and the community. The term also includes how a company’s leadership is structured to support those standards.”
The bills follow criticism from state Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor who manages the ninth largest public pension in the country at $111.4 billion. Folwell has called on BlackRock CEO Larry Fink to resign over ESG initiatives he describes as “wacktivism.”
North Carolina Retirement Systems invests about $14 billion through BlackRock in mostly passive funds and about $55 million in BlackRock stocks and bonds.
“We’re the 25th-largest pool of money in the world. We have no red money, no blue money. We only have green,” Sam Watts, an executive administrator with Folwell’s office, said during a Senate committee hearing in May. “We need a neutral fiduciary standard.”
Senate Democrats have pushed back on the effort to block ESG investment policies, pointing to the state’s efforts to court the clean energy industry. They’ve also suggested the effort could restrict investments with geographic ties, or with companies that refuse to do business with Russia.
More than a dozen states are considering similar legislation, while governors of Florida, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Utah have already signed bills this year to combat ESG policies.
The momentum comes as 25 states are suing the Biden administration’s Department of Labor over a rule that allows retirement plans to consider ESG factors when selecting investments. The complaint contends the department broke the law by failing to justify the reversal of Trump-era regulations that required ESG investments to be financially sound, as well as a law requiring regulations to protect retirement assets.
That case, which impacts plans involving $12 trillion and 150 million Americans, is assigned to Texas U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Trump who has previously struck down rules on immigration and LGBT protections from the Biden administration.