(The Center Square) – Legislation to strengthen hospital price transparency and regulate how large health care facilities collect medical debt inched closer to passage in the North Carolina Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 321, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee with no opposition. The proposal was approved in the Health Care Committee last week.
The bill now moves to the Finance Committee for further review.
“More Americans fear medical debt than they do serious illness,” sponsor Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, told the Judiciary Committee. “Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcies in the United States.”
Eastern North Carolina is home to some of the highest concentrations of medical debt in collections in the nation. In Greene and Lenoir counties, 44% of residents have medical debt in collections, while it’s 40% in Tyrell County and 38% in Duplin County, or about three times the national average.
Statewide, about one in five families are in medical debt collections, according to state Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor, has worked to address rising health care costs since taking office in 2017. He urged lawmakers last week to “advocate for the invisible” by supporting SB321.
The bill would require hospitals to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance programs, and to publicize both a Medical Debt Mitigation Policy and prices online.
Other provisions would hold debt collections in abeyance during insurance appeals, shield family members from medical and nursing home debts, require detailed receipts of payments, and cap interest rates for medical debt at 5%.
The Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act comes amid recent reports that a majority of nonprofit hospitals in North Carolina have failed to equal their tax exemptions with financial assistance for low income patients. The reports show some hospitals billed $149 million to poor patients that should qualify for assistance or encouraged tens of thousands to open medical credit cards with up to 18% interest.
Hospital officials have disputed the charity care shortfalls and taken issue with the title of the legislation, but have not appeared in committee hearings to oppose SB321.
Sen. Rachel Hunt, D-Mecklenburg, highlighted concerns from hospital officials about how the bill could impact finances, and questioned whether Krawiec has secured their support.
Krawiec said she hasn’t, but noted that SB321 does not prevent hospitals from collecting what’s owed.
“They can still collect debts that are owed to them, this just sets up a process … that’s fairer to the consumer,” she said.
Identical legislation, House Bill 367, is pending in the lower chamber’s Committee on Appropriations.