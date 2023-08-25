(The Center Square) – For Dale Folwell, he says it’s part of just doing what is right.
“We understand that during this time of economic volatility sending a check to a struggling single mother, a father working two jobs to feed his family, or a nonprofit organization experiencing a downturn in donations can make a tremendous difference in their financial situation,” the state treasurer says others’ money, and the Unclaimed Property Division in his department. “It’s their money, and we are determined to work doggedly to ensure they receive it.”
In a release Thursday, the treasurer’s office said it paid out a total of $108,586,650 for 193,319 claims. Both are records for a one-year period. The fiscal year ended June 30.
The division is also known as NCCash, and accessible at NCCash.com. The release says the funds include a wide array of unclaimed property, from insurance policy proceeds to abandoned safe deposit boxes.
The release says NCCash “paid just 91,912 claims totaling $56.2 million in the 2016 fiscal year,” the year prior to Folwell’s election. In 2022, the department “paid 178,857 claims amounting to more than $105 million.”