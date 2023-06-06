(The Center Square) – With the new fiscal year less than a month away, leaders in the General Assembly are working through the final details of a budget that will need Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature to secure one of his top policy objectives.
Republicans with supermajorities in both chambers tied legislation approved to expand Medicaid to Cooper’s approval of the biennial budget, with proposals from the House, Senate and governor offering competing visions for the future.
On Friday, legislative leaders named conferees for House Bill 259 that includes 47 members of the House of Representatives and 26 senators from both parties. The upper chamber is chaired by Republican Sens. Brent Jackson of Sampson County, Ralph Hise of Mitchell County, and Michael Lee of New Hanover County. Leading the lower chamber is Republican Reps. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County, Dean Arp of Union County, and Jason Saine of Lincoln County.
The group is tasked with rectifying the various budget plans to create a final document in the coming weeks, work that will have a profound impact on both taxpayers and operations of the state.
In total, the House and Senate proposals aim to spend about $60.7 billion over the biennium, or roughly $6 billion less than Cooper’s spending plan. The total translates into a spending increase of 6.5% from Republicans and 18% from Cooper.
While Cooper has insisted his plan “meets the moment” with a projected surplus of more than $3 billion to invest heavily in education, child care, “resilient communities” and other priorities, Republicans opted to continue a more conservative approach that returns more money to taxpayers.
Both the Senate and House budgets would cut personal income taxes that are already scheduled to decline to 3.99% by 2027, though the Senate aims to accelerate the cuts at a quicker pace.
The upper chamber approved a budget that would bring the flat rate to 2.49% by 2030, lower than all states but those without an income tax. The House budget, meanwhile, would cut income taxes to 4.5% next year, then continue with scheduled cuts in law through 2030. The House proposal would also raise the standard deduction, repeal the privilege license tax, reduce franchise tax liabilities, increase the child tax deduction, and establish an adoption tax credit.
The governor aims to return to a tiered tax that would end cuts for those earning over $200,000, while also eliminating scheduled corporate income tax reductions to eliminate the tax entirely by 2030.
Total general fund savings to taxpayers over the next five years would equate to $0 under Cooper’s plan, $1.7 billion under the House plan, and $6.7 billion under the Senate plan.
Other significant factors involve pay increases for teachers and state employees. Cooper’s plan calls for a 10% increase in teacher pay the first year and 6% in the second, along with a $46,000 starting salary and retention bonuses.
The Senate proposal would increase starting teacher pay by 11% to $41,000 by 2024-25 with a 4.5% increase for others over two years, while the House aims to hike teacher pay by 4.25% the first year, and 3.25% the second and restore master’s pay removed in 2013.
The proposals equate to a $1.6 billion proposed increase in teacher pay from Cooper, $1 billion from the House, and about $250 million in the Senate version.
State employee pay increases are proposed at 8% from Cooper, 7.5% from the House, and 5% from the Senate.
The proposals vary widely on additional savings for the state’s Rainy Day Fund, though state law requires lawmakers to deposit at least 15% of growth in state tax revenues. The governor aims to pull $500 million from the fund to pay for aspects of his budget, the House would neither draw from nor contribute to the account, while the Senate aims to save $250 million on top of the statutory requirement.
The state’s reserves would hit $5 billion by the end of the first year of the biennium under the Senate plan, according to Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.