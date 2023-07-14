(The Center Square) – Threats to law enforcement, including attempted murder, are tied to a North Carolina man now facing a maximum of 95 years in prison.
Christopher Arthur, 39, of Mount Olive, has been found guilty in federal court for his ties to another man’s May 2020 fatal confrontation with police in New York. Prosecutors say he knew his explosives training could be used in the murder or attempted murder of federal law enforcement, with their case emboldened by testimony from a confidential source who met with him a year later as part of the investigation.
In a federal courtroom in Raleigh, U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever III accepted a jury’s judgment. A release says Arthur was convicted of:
• Teaching another individual how to make and use an explosive knowing that the individual intended to use that instruction in the murder or attempted murder of federal law enforcement.
• Receiving and possessing unregistered devices including a short-barreled rifle, a silencer, three improvised hand grenades, and an improvised claymore. There were seven counts.
• Possessing a silencer with an obliterated serial number.
The release says the probe into Arthur’s involvement originated from a May 27, 2020, police confrontation where another individual was shot and killed. The source who visited Arthur’s home was instrumental in gathering damning evidence, including a video and PDF where the suspect showed how to make devices and said there would come a time to kill law enforcement.
At sentencing, Arthur can get 10 years for each of the seven counts related to unregistered devices; 20 years for explosive training and how it was going to be used, and five years for serial number charge.