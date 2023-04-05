(The Center Square) – Rep. Tricia Cotham, an overwhelming winner in the 2022 midterms, may leave the Democratic Party to join North Carolina Republicans.
The move would create a chamber supermajority for the GOP, which already owns that in the Senate. In North Carolina, a governor’s veto can be overridden by three-fifths majority votes in each chamber. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper called the pending move a “disappointing decision.”
Cotham, at the beginning of the session, was one of three Democrats given a committee co-chairmanship by the majority party.
The Mecklenburg County representative, in an area east of downtown Charlotte surrounding Mint Hill, changed locations on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday. She was called out to resign by the North Carolina Democratic Party later in the evening. The state GOP said a “major announcement” was planned Wednesday, and the state Democratic Party also planned a news conference about the switch.
According to published reports, she left the chamber floor Tuesday alongside the bodyguard of House Speaker Tim Moore declining comment and referring to Wednesday’s press conference.
At dawn Wednesday, the state Legislature website listed her a Democrat. The party disparaged her in public statements. If she were to switch to unaffiliated status, the GOP would technically remain a vote shy of the supermajority.
The two-year session will run alongside Cooper's lame duck status; he's limited by term. When Democrats broke the GOP supermajorities in 2018, Cooper set sail with more vetoes than the previous four governors combined with none vetoed. He's already had one this year.
Cotham, a past administrator, teacher and coach in public schools, easily beat Republican Tony Long with more than 59% of the vote in November. At age 28 in 2007, she was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Mike Easley to fill the term of former Rep. Jim Black, an 11-term lawmaker who resigned amid multiple scandals including bribery.
Cotham stayed in the House through 2016, when chose not to run for reelection. She ran for Congress that year but was a distant third in the primary to the eventual general election winner, Rep. Alma Adams.
In a release, Democratic Party Chairman Anderson Clayton and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Whitley said, "This is deceit of the highest order. Rep. Cotham’s decision is a betrayal to the people of HD-112 with repercussions not only for the people of her district, but for the entire state of North Carolina. If she can no longer represent the values her constituents trusted her to champion, she should resign immediately."
State Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley didn’t issue a statement, instead deferring to Cotham to speak for herself. He did hint at her joining the party.
At the beginning of the session, Republicans in the House were believed to have fortified their position to override vetoes. In addition to Cotham in the Education Committee, other Democrats given House committee co-chairmanships were Michael Wray of Northampton County for Finance and Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County for Alcoholic Beverages.