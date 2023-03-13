(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Supreme Court is scheduled to rehear two cases this week that could have significant impacts on voters in future elections.
The cases involve redistricting and voter identification.
The then-Democratic majority invalidated the Republican-backed voter ID law – more than 55% of voters approved the constitutional amendment in November 2018 – and ruled the U.S. congressional and state Senate maps unconstitutional.
In Harper v. Hall, justices will consider on Tuesday whether a Wake County trial court properly rejected the General Assembly’s congressional redistricting plan. The outgoing Supreme Court’s Democratic majority in December upheld the decision to reject lawmakers’ second attempt to map the state’s 14 districts for the U.S. House of Representatives over alleged unconstitutional gerrymandering and to substitute a map created by three “special masters.” The then-Democratic majority also struck down the state Senate map used in the 2022 election, but upheld the state House map.
The case ties in to Moore v. Harper, a U.S. Supreme Court case heard in December in which Republican lawmakers allege the state’s highest court exceeded its authority when it rejected the congressional election maps crafted by the General Assembly. A decision in that case is not expected until later this spring or summer.
On Wednesday, the North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear Holmes v. Moore, which centers on the state’s voter identification law.
Democrats on the state Supreme Court outvoted Republicans 4-3 on Dec. 16 to invalidate the 2018 law requiring photo identification for voting, alleging it’s unconstitutional because it discriminates against minority voters.
Wednesday’s rehearing will examine whether the finding that the law violates the equal protection clause of the state constitution “was supported by evidence in the record and properly applied governing legal standards,” according to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website.
The state Supreme Court’s new Republican majority has faced criticism for using a rare procedural move to rehear the cases, including allegations the rehearings are purely political. The criticism follows the same accusations leveled at the previous Democratic majority, which used similar procedure to expedite rulings in the cases ahead of the 2022 election.
“Holmes was wrongly decided based on a predetermined outcome,” Sam Hayes, general counsel for House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said when he requested the rehearings in January. “We now have a chance to right this wrong and deliver on voter ID, which the voters of this state overwhelmingly support.”
If Republican lawmakers prevail, the cases could impact how and where voters across the state cast their ballots in future elections.
Gov. Roy Cooper, the former state attorney general, and Attorney General Josh Stein, candidate for governor in 2024, offered their take on what’s at stake in a brief for Harper v. Hall. The brief was rejected by the state Supreme Court last week.
The led Cooper to vent in a tweet "this partisan Supreme Court shows that it cares only about the views of Republican legislators." Similarly, Stein tweeted, "It is shocking that the North Carolina Supreme Court silenced the voices of the people’s chosen leaders on an issue so critical to our democracy."
The court said the brief was denied because of Appellate Rule 31(d), that only the parties involved can submit briefs for these types of rehearings. Critics of that decision point out rules 15(e) and 28(i) that indicate amicus briefs are always allowed.
Republicans gained a 5-2 majority on the Supreme Court in the November election. When the cases were processed before, the high court’s majority was 4-3 Democrats.