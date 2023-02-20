(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s combined state and local sales taxes for 2023 rank in the middle of the pack nationally, coming in 26th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Tax Foundation.
The foundation recently issued a report that compares state and local sales taxes across the nation, ranking states based on both the state sales tax and combined state and local rates.
The data shows that as of Jan. 1, North Carolina’s state sales tax of 4.75% is the 15th lowest in the nation, and when added to the average local tax rate of 2.24%, the 6.99% combined rate ranks 26th highest overall.
“Sales taxes are just one part of an overall tax structure and should be considered in context,” according to the report. “For example, Tennessee has high sales taxes but no income tax, whereas Oregon has no sales tax but high income taxes. While many factors influence business location and investment decisions, sales taxes are something within policymakers’ control that can have immediate impacts.”
North Carolina’s personal income tax rate of 4.75% ranks in the bottom 10 nationally, while the corporate income tax rate of 2.5% is the lowest among the 44 states that levy the tax.
The recent Tax Foundation report notes that sales tax rates can have a significant impact on where residents make major purchases and where businesses locate, and it cites examples of states that have increased per capita sales by maintaining rates lower than their neighbors.
The analysis shows North Carolina’s combined sales tax rate of 6.99% is lower than South Carolina’s rate of 7.53%, Georgia’s rate of 7.40%, and Tennessee’s 9.55% rate, but higher than the 5.75% combined rate in Virginia.
California has the highest state sales tax rate at 7.25%, followed by four states tied for the second-highest rate, at 7%: Indiana, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Tennessee.
Five states do not have a state sales tax: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon. The lowest rates for states with sales tax are Colorado at 2.9%, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, New York and Wyoming, all at 4%.
States with the highest average local sales tax rates are Alabama at 5.25%, Louisiana at 5.10%, Colorado at 4.88%, New York at 4.52%, and Oklahoma at 4.48%.
States with the highest combined state and local sales tax rates are Louisiana at 9.55%, Tennessee at 9.548%, Arkansas at 9.46%, Alabama at 9.25%, and Oklahoma at 8.98%.
States with the lowest average combined rates are Alaska at 1.76%, Hawaii at 4.44%, Wyoming at 5.36%, Wisconsin at 5.43%, and Maine at 5.5%.