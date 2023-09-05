(The Center Square) – Opponents of expanding gambling in North Carolina protested in front of the General Assembly on Tuesday as House Republicans caucused inside to consider the possibility.
Residents of Nash, Rockingham and Anson counties toted red signs at a press conference in front of the General Assembly that read “Keep Our Community Great – No Casino” to push back on a proposal to authorize up to four new casinos as part of the state budget.
Draft legislation floated earlier this year would authorize one casino entertainment district in each of the rural counties, as well as a fourth for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said the proposal has evolved; details are yet to be released.
Analysis by Spectrum Gaming conducted on behalf of the conservative Greater Carolina this spring found three resort-type casinos in Rockingham, Nash and Anson counties could generate as many as 3,000 direct jobs per location, with $336 million in state gaming tax receipts at a 20% rate.
Only three tribal casinos operate in North Carolina, all on the western side. The proposed sites would aim to divert traffic to three approved casinos in Virginia that Spectrum Gaming estimates will draw $259 million in gross gaming revenues from North Carolina residents once fully operational.
The North Carolina casino proposal has the support of Moore and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Rockingham. They've touted jobs and economic benefits for the struggling counties. Opponents have voiced concerns with gambling addiction, related crimes, and impacts on neighboring property owners.
Berger said he’s hopeful the proposal would become reality this year.
In Rockingham County, hundreds of residents came out in August to oppose a rezoning request from casino developers for a 192-acre parcel along N.C. 220 that was ultimately approved unanimously by the county commission. Many who attended called for lawmakers to allow residents to weigh in with a vote. Gubernatorial candidate and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, a candidate for lieutenant governor, were among them.
The casino proposal, as well as other efforts to expand gambling with video lottery terminals and online casinos, are factoring into ongoing negotiations for a state budget that was due on July 1, with lawmakers suggesting revenues could be used to offset expected tax cuts. The state operates under the last fiscal plan while awaiting a new budget.
Moore said he expects votes on the budget next week. The budget, and expanded gambling if included, would receive a yes or no vote, with no amendments, as part of a conference committee report. Both support and opposition to casinos has been bipartisan.
Moore contends a large percentage of the House Republicans' caucus is in favor of authorizing additional casinos, though Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, a top House budget negotiator, has said support will likely hinge on the number of casinos, whether local referendums would be required, and the state’s potential revenue.
Others, including Rep. Neal Jackson, a Republican pastor from Moore County, have campaigned against casinos online.
A poll from the conservative John Locke Foundation conducted Aug. 20-21 found 54.6% of 600 likely general election voters surveyed would support legalization of casinos and gambling, compared to 32.1% that would oppose. Nearly 76% of those surveyed want to vote in a referendum on the plan.
The poll, conducted by Cygnal, had a margin of error of ±3.99%.