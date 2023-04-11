(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis wants to halt implementing a new Department of Veterans Affairs electronic health record system blamed for multiple deaths and other problems.
The North Carolina Republican recently co-sponsored legislation to prevent the continued rollout of the VA’s Oracle Cerner electronic health record system, which has been plagued with patient safety issues, cost overruns, outages and delays as it was implemented at five medical centers since 2020. The legislation would block further implementation “until significant improvements are made to the system.”
“Efforts to modernize the VA electronic health record system are long overdue,” Tillis said. “While I support these efforts, the transition to a modern EHR is overbudget and behind schedule, and I am proud to introduce this legislation that will increase transparency and accountability while ensuring we provide the high-quality, timely care our veterans deserve going forward.”
Last month, VA officials told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee the Oracle Cerner EHR system has caused six incidents of “catastrophic harm” to veterans, leading to the deaths of at least four patients.
One of the deaths occurred at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, and the other three at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System.
The testimony followed a VA Office of Inspector General report last summer that found at least 148 veterans were harmed during the department’s rollout of the EHR system in Spokane, where it was first put to use.
A $10 billion contract with Cerner Corporation to modernize the VA health record system was inked in 2018 with the intention of streamlining the platform across the VA and Department of Defense, which uses a Cerner system that also faced multiple delays and setbacks.
The OIG report found the platform failed to deliver more than 11,000 orders for specialty care, lab work and other services. The report and others also highlighted issues with staff training that decreased productivity and employee morale. In addition, the OIG found the actual cost of implementation was actually $18.6 billion after accounting for information technology upgrades needed to support the system.
Other research from FedScoop published in August found nearly 500 incidents between September 2020 and June 2022 when the system was either partly or completely unusable.
Implementation of the records system has also faced multiple delays, most recently last week in Michigan when VA officials postponed training at the VA Saginaw Health Care System because the EHR system was not yet ready for a planned June deployment.
Multiple bills filed in the U.S. House and Senate aim to address the issues, with some to prevent the VA from deploying the EHR system at additional facilities until the software meets specific performance and readiness standards. Others would scrap the program if sufficient progress is not made.
Republican North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson co-sponsored one of the bills introduced in January. Tillis signed on to the Department of Veterans affairs EHRM Standardization and Accountability Act led by Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas.
Tillis also co-sponsored the VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act signed into law in July to increase transparency around the EHR modernization program.