(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund has saved more than 30,000 acres of farm and forest lands from development since it was established nearly two decades ago.
The fund provides grants to county governments and nonprofits for conservation easements, agricultural plans and development projects, leveraging the money to secure matching funds aimed at protecting the state’s largest industry.
North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler discussed what that means to a fast-growing state with a focus on economic development in a recent blog on the department’s website.
“This year we topped 30,000 acres protected through our Ag Development and Farm Preservation Trust Fund since its beginning, which is a great milestone. But our work is nowhere near done. For example, an electric vehicle manufacturing plant planned for Chatham County is expected to sit on 1,765 acres. A total of 280 acres were purchased in the Research Triangle Park for the planned Apple campus,” he wrote.
Troxler cited a July 2022 report from the American Farmland Trust that found North Carolina ranks second in the nation in potential farmland loss by 2040, behind only Texas.
“The report projected 1.1 million acres of farmland would be converted from agricultural use,” the commissioner wrote. “That number was based on current development numbers, but land loss could increase to 1.6 million if development increases.”
Troxler argues North Carolina “cannot afford to wait until we are in a crisis,” and lawmakers in the General Assembly hear him loud and clear.
Henderson County Republican Sen. Timothy Moffitt will introduce Senate Bill 362 on Monday to appropriate $250 million from the general fund for the preservation trust fund for 2023-24.
The money would be restricted by law “to encourage the preservation of qualifying farmland … and to foster the growth, development, and sustainability of family farms.”
A major key to that goal is securing conservation agreements between local governments and land owners that prohibit nonfarm use or development for at least 10 years, with some exceptions. The intent is to bring into or maintain farmland in active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products.
Agriculture is one-sixth of North Carolina’s economy and employees, representing $91.8 billion in gross state product.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data from 2021 shows the state is home to roughly 45,100 farms covering 8.3 million acres, with the average size of 184 acres. Those figures are down from about 46,400 farms covering 8.4 million acres in 2017.
Farms in the Old North State produced cash receipts of $13.2 billion in 2021, led by broilers, which represented more than 32% of sales, or $4.2 billion in business. Broilers are chickens raised specifically for meat.
Hog sales generated the second-highest cash receipts in 2021 at $2.9 billion, accounting for 22%.
North Carolina is ranked as the top U.S. state for production of flue-cured tobacco, sweet potatoes, other tobacco, and poultry. The state also produces the second-largest annual pig crop, and ranks third among states for cucumber production, according to the data.