(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposed a budget on Wednesday that would increase spending to about $67 billion over the biennium, with large investments in education, teacher raises, child care and state employee pay.
The governor’s proposal is the first step in a budget process that will unfold in the General Assembly, where Republicans have majorities in both chambers. The House of Representatives, one vote short of a supermajority, hope to pass their version in early April, and the Senate – with a supermajority – would follow.
The fiscal year begins July 1.
Leaders in the General Assembly have signaled the planned expansion of Medicaid rests on the budget’s approval. Cooper, who took office in January 2017, regularly vetoed lawmakers' budgets until signing one in November 2021. He signed a second last year.
Wednesday, he said his plan "meets the moment" of the generational opportunity.
“We are at a historic moment with unprecedented opportunity to make ‘once-in-a-generation’ investments in our future,” Cooper said. “North Carolina has built on our success to strengthen our place as first in opportunity, and we will continue that growth only by making sound investments in our families, workforce, schools and communities. Let’s take advantage of our unlimited potential to make sure every North Carolinian can thrive.”
The state has a projected revenue surplus of $3 billion.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, described Cooper’s proposal as the “the same reckless approach to spending that his fellow Democrats have taken in Washington.”
“The General Assembly will continue on the fiscally responsible path that has made our state attractive to so many," he said. "Now Governor Cooper is proposing a budget that effectively eliminates the tax cuts that will help North Carolinians make ends meet and have attracted families and businesses to our state. Over a decade of Republican budget leadership has put North Carolina on solid financial ground. This is no coincidence – our fiscally responsible approach to spending works.”
The governor is proposing $4.5 billion in spending to “ensure a sound basic education,” which includes fully funding years two through five of the Leandro comprehensive remedial plan.
The education funding would raise teacher pay by an average of 18% over the biennium, with a 10% raise in 2023 and 6% in 2024, while setting the minimum starting teacher salary at $46,000. Other school personnel would get a 9.5% raise.
In addition, Cooper proposed retention bonuses for educators of $1,500 for those earning under $75,000 per year, and $1,000 for those over that threshold.
The same retention bonuses would be available to state employees under Cooper’s proposal, on top of an across-the-board pay increase of 8%.
The teacher compensation would total about $2.8 billion, while state employee pay boosts would total about $2.39 billion.
The governor would spend $500 million on critical child care stabilization grants, and $200 million for child care subsidy programs for child care centers in lower wealth counties.
Cooper also proposed to spend $1 billion on mental health through an Improve Health Outcomes for People Everywhere program, as well as other investments in school counselors and psychologists, a juvenile justice residential crisis unit, and higher education programs to address mental health.
Cooper’s proposal would funnel more than $430 million into various workforce development programs. It would send nearly $300 million into economic development, including $100 million for megasite development, $70 million to promote local sports events, $50 million for downtown development grants, and $75.4 million to expand existing programs.
Other proposed spending would flow to rural hospitals, housing programs, preservation of natural areas, and to provide federal match funds for infrastructure upgrades.
Cooper also proposed to cut income taxes for North Carolinians earning under $200,000 per year to 3.99% by 2027, while keeping the rate at the current 4.75% for those above that level. The corporate tax rate would remain at 2.5% in Cooper’s budget.
Cooper said his budget would also leave $7 billion in reserves.