(The Center Square) – Now, it comes down to the budget.
Following an 87-24 third-reading concurrence vote in the state House Thursday morning, House Bill 76 to expand Medicaid to an estimated 600,000 North Carolinians is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. The historic turn on Jones Street comes 13 years to the day former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law.
North Carolina has about 2.9 million in what is often called traditional Medicaid.
Cooper has championed Medicaid expansion since taking office in 2017, and his signature is forthcoming.
“Medicaid Expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon,” Cooper wrote in a tweet.
Language in HB76, however, requires a separate state budget bill to be enacted into law to finalize the deal. The Democratic governor last week proposed a budget with far more spending that the Republican majority in the General Assembly intends to fund.
Cooper’s proposed budget would spend nearly $33 billion next year, an increase of almost 18%. Republicans, meanwhile, announced an agreement between House and Senate leaders on March 8 that would cap growth at 6.5% in the first year and 3.75% in the second.
Medicaid expansion now rests with the legislative and executive branches coming to an agreement.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, set the tone in a statement issued last week in response to Cooper’s spending proposal.
“The General Assembly will continue on the fiscally responsible path that has made our state attractive to so many,” he said. “Now Governor Cooper is proposing a budget that effectively eliminates the tax cuts that will help North Carolinians make ends meet and have attracted families and businesses to our state. Over a decade of Republican budget leadership has put North Carolina on solid financial ground. This is no coincidence – our fiscally responsible approach to spending works.”
Lawmakers in the House, where Republicans are one vote shy of a supermajority, hope to pass their version of the budget in early April, and the Senate – with a supermajority – would follow.
The fiscal year begins July 1.
Cooper, who took office in January 2017, regularly vetoed lawmakers’ budgets until signing one in November 2021. He signed a second last year.
The state has a projected revenue surplus of $3 billion.
Thursday’s vote on SB76 came with little fanfare, though Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, briefly reflected on his experience shepherding the initiative through the General Assembly over the last eight years.
“All I’m going to say to you is thank you, thank you, thank you,” Lambeth said.
In addition to Cooper’s signature and a new budget, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will also need to approve a start date to expand coverage to adults aged 18 to 64 with incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level.
In addition to 24 Republicans voting against the legislation, opposition was also staunch from the conservative-leaning John Locke Foundation. Donald Bryson, president and chief strategy officer, responded to Cooper's tweet.
He wrote in a tweet, "Bragging about economic growth through Medicaid Expansion is strange because it's a bet that we'll continue to have a large economically disadvantaged population to get the federal cash. Inappropriate."
South Dakota expanded Medicaid through referendum in November. It is being pushed in Alabama. With North Carolina's implementation, pending the budget agreement, there would be 10 states remaining yet to expand.