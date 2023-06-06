(The Center Square) – North Carolina is set to collect tens of millions in annual tax revenues following approval of sports wagering legislation in the House on Tuesday, the General Assembly’s latest fiscal win since Republicans ended 140 years of Democratic control in 2010.
Members of the House of Representatives voted 68-41 to concur with Senate changes to House Bill 347 on second reading Tuesday afternoon that added horse racing and increased the tax rate on up to a dozen operators from 14% to 18%. Other changes in the Senate eliminated tax deductions for operators’ promotional spending.
Following a perfunctory third vote expected for Wednesday, HB347 will head to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has included $60 million in sports wagering tax revenues in his proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-25.
The most recent analysis estimates tax revenue at $64.6 million in fiscal year 2024-25, growing to $100.6 million by 2027-28. Sports wagering, both online and at eight retail outlets, is expected to launch “no later than 12 months after the act becomes law” with or without Cooper’s signature. January is the consensus estimated time for starting.
The significant new revenue stream is the latest in a string of fiscal accomplishments in the General Assembly since Republicans regained the helm in 2010 for the first time since the Civil War.
Conservative policies fueled a turnaround from a roughly $1 billion deficit in fiscal year 2011 that necessitated hundreds of millions in cuts – to in-home personal care for the elderly, Medicaid reimbursements, and other areas – despite billions in federal stimulus funds.
Reductions in spending, tax and labor reforms, reduced regulations and reworked business incentives buoyed the state’s ranking in the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index from 46th in 2011 to 10th in 2023. The rise to the top stemmed in part from a dramatic increase in state gross product, from 3.8% behind the national average in the seven years prior to tax reform in 2013 to 9.5%, or 0.5% higher than the national average, in the seven years since.
The reforms attracted massive investments from Fortune 500 companies and small businesses that have driven significant population growth, jobs, and revenues for the state’s coffers, along with a steady stream of accolades from publications including Site Selection Magazine, Forbes, Business Facilities Magazine, and Area Development Magazine, among others. The population growth to roughly 10.7 million people also increased membership in the U.S. House of Representatives to 14.
Leaders in the General Assembly are working to build on that momentum with negotiations over a state budget with more than $3 billion in surplus that will continue to boost teacher pay, accelerate scheduled tax cuts, add to the more than $4 billion in savings, and save taxpayers between $1.7 billion and $6.7 billion over the next five years, depending on the final details.
Earlier this session, Republicans tied legislation to expand Medicaid – a longtime priority for Cooper – to the governor’s signature on the budget, leaving little room for the lame duck to force excess spending.
More revenues could also come this session through legislation to legalize medical marijuana that cleared the Senate last month and is pending in House. Gambling and cannabis have lifted several states' tax revenues in recent years.
Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has signaled odds are in favor of Senate Bill 3 gaining approval in the lower chamber, which could generate $44.4 million in revenue and fees for the state by fiscal year 2027-28, according to the most recent fiscal analysis.