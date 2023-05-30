(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s state treasurer, a Republican candidate for governor in 2024, is asking the Senate to remove a bill from its calendar until the insurance commissioner’s proposed amendments are considered.
In his statement released Tuesday afternoon as the General Assembly returned to business, Dale Folwell was careful to say Mike Causey is an elected member of the Cabinet and tie the situation to Aetna being chosen for a contract long held by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina. Both chambers have three-fifths GOP supermajorities, and Causey in 2016 became the first Republican elected to his post.
The legislation was scheduled for a second reading in the Senate on Tuesday.
“BlueCross BlueShield has had a monopolistic market share for decades as well as a preferred status among state insurers,” Folwell said. “This has resulted in BlueCross BlueShield accruing billions of dollars of reserves that rightfully belong to policyholders who have been punished for decades with higher premiums and declining customer service. Rewarding BlueCross BlueShield’s administration for its lack of attention to detail would only incentivize additional bad decisions.”
Causey has said the company’s $4.6 billion in reserves is “the people’s money,” and “BlueCross North Carolina should not be able to invest policyholder money with the freedom of a for-profit company using investor money.”
He predicted House Bill 346 would ultimately result in higher premiums by allowing BlueCross BlueShield to spend money that otherwise would be returned to policyholders.
Oversight from the Department of Insurance, which Causey is in charge of through early January 2025, is one thing limited by the legislation, Causey says.
“BlueCross BlueShield failed to submit a winning bid for a third-party administrator contract with the State Health Plan, its largest customer,” Folwell said. “The task of future oversight, not less review, and the protection of consumers are even more pressing now given that BlueCross BlueShield always faces the possibility of losing more large customers.”