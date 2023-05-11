(The Center Square) – Pandemic learning loss in North Carolina translates to a estimated loss in lifetime earnings for students of more than $24 billion, according to research from Harvard and Stanford universities.
Updated data from the Education Recovery Scorecard, a collaborative research effort by Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford, highlight learning loss in 40 states between 2019 and 2022 and how it’s expected to impact lifetime earnings for students.
“It’s not readily visible to parents when their children have fallen behind earlier cohorts, but the data from 7,500 school districts show clearly that this is the case,” said Sean Reardon, director of the Educational Opportunity Project. “The educational impacts of the pandemic were not only historically large, but were disproportionately visited on communities with many low-income and minority students.”
Statewide, economic estimated losses averaged $15,872 per student, for a total of about $24 billion in losses for all K-12 public students in the state, based on the National Bureau of Economic Research’s lifetimes earning calculation.
The scorecard illustrates disparities for learning and economic losses among several North Carolina districts, including schools in Johnston, Forsyth, Wake, and Halifax counties, as well as the Kannapolis and Iredell-Statesville systems.
The largest learning losses among those districts came from Forsyth County Schools. Math test scores on assessments fell nearly nine months behind, while reading scores dropped by almost 10 months. The math scores translated into a mean lost income per K-12 student of $21,467, with a total economic loss of more than $1.1 billion over a lifetime.
In Halifax County Schools, students fell behind in reading and math by about eight months, equating to $20,242 in mean economic losses per student, for a total of $44 million.
It was a similar situation in Kannapolis City Schools, where students fell six months behind in math and about eight and a half months in reading. Based on a mean loss of $17,017 per student, total economic losses over a lifetime totaled $91.2 million.
In all three districts, the majority of students rely on free or reduced lunch plans, supporting the claim schools serving higher proportions of low-income students were impacted the most.
In Iredell-Statesville Schools, where 40% of students eat free or reduced price lunch, math scores fell about four and a half months behind, while reading proficiency declined by about three and a half. The mean economic loss per student there was $10,607, for a total economic loss over a lifetime of $213.8 million.
Test scores in Wake County Schools, where 32% are on free or reduced lunches, declined by roughly the same amounts, producing a mean loss of $11,273, totaling $1.8 billion districtwide over a lifetime.
Neighboring Johnston County Schools, which serves free or reduced lunches to 42% of students, fared the best of schools analyzed with only a little over two months of learning loss in math, and no loss in reading. The mean economic loss per student there was $5,888, with a total districtwide over a lifetime of $214.4 million.
There are multiple education reports emerging on learning loss, and recovery from the pandemic era.
North Carolina received $6.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds to address learning loss, and about $2.1 billion remained unspent through March. About 55% of what has been spent so far has gone to employee salaries and benefits, according to data from the Department of Public Instruction.