(The Center Square) – Disabled veterans could get a break on tolls in North Carolina under legislation introduced Tuesday.
Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, introduced Senate Bill 334 to exempt disabled veterans from tolls on the state’s roads. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, D-Mecklenburg.
The bill includes only two paragraphs. One states “disabled veterans are exempt from payment of tolls for use of turnpike projects.”
The other: “The Department of Transportation shall establish procedures and adopt rules and regulations to govern the application, renewal, and expiration of the exemption, verification of disability determination by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, and issuance of placard or transponder to facilitate use of the exemption.”
SB334, which was referred to the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the Senate, would take effect when it becomes law.
North Carolina has three tolled expressways, two in the Charlotte area and one in Raleigh.
The Triangle Expressway tolls motorists on an 18.8-mile stretch of NC 885 between I-40 and NC 55, with tolls ranging between 43 cents and $3.80 for NC Quick Pass holders with a standard Class 1 vehicle, depending on distance.
The Monroe Expressway tolls the U.S. 74 bypass along a 9.8-mile stretch between Stallings and Marshville, with rates ranging between 28 cents and $2.77.
Those two expressways just increased rates on Jan. 1.
The I-77 Express Lanes tolls motorists traveling along a 26-mile section between Huntersville and uptown Charlotte, with tolls adjusted based on demand.
The I-77 Express Lanes are operated by the private developer I-77 Mobility Partners, which lists a range for the dynamic pricing on its website for each of the 23 segments. Minimum rates for those segments vary between 10 cents and 25 cents, while maximum rates range from $2.50 to $9.50.
The I-77 Express Lanes generated more than $35 million in 2021, while the expressways generated about $78 million combined, according to media reports and Department of Transportation data.
Census Bureau data from 2020 estimates North Carolina has more than 660,000 military veterans. An American Community Survey estimates about 30% reported a disability in 2019.