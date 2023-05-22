(The Center Square) – At least the gas is cheaper in North Carolina. Otherwise, Memorial Day weekend excursions are not expected to be lighter on the wallet, in part because of inflation.
The price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the Old North State is $1.10 less than it was a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association numbers on Monday morning. In the most recent U.S. Labor Department data, April inflation is 4.9% – lower than 8.6% last May, but still well above the trend of less than 1% to no more than 2.3% that existed from 2013 to 2020.
Gallup poll data released Thursday found 61% of those surveyed say price hikes have caused financial hardship, up from 49% in January of last year. That 61% figure is a high point for Americans since Gallup began tracking the data in 2021, when inflation was growing faster.
AAA, in a report last month forecasting the holiday weekend, predicted expenditures to rise 6% compared to a year ago. Automobile travel is expected to rise by nearly 3 million to 37.1 million nationwide.
North Carolinians were paying $4.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded a year ago, but $3.27 on Monday. That’s about 2 cents higher than a week ago, and about 22 cents better than a month ago.
Diesel prices remain in a trend downward. At $3.81 per gallon, it is about 3 cents less expensive than last week, down about 20 cents from a month ago, and nearly 31% less than the $5.53 of a year ago.
The national average on Monday morning for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $3.54. That’s half a penny higher than a week ago, still $1.05 less than a year ago, AAA reports.
Diesel is also significantly improved nationally, standing at $3.98. Last year, it was $5.56. The North Carolina and national trends for diesel are about the same over the last month, with 20 cents per gallon drops.
North Carolina this year taxes gasoline at 40.5 cents per gallon, up 2 cents from last year and the seventh-highest in the country. According to IGEN, which analyzes trends of heavily regulated markets, states higher are Pennsylvania (61.1 cents) California (53.9), Washington (49.4), Maryland (42.7), Illinois (42.3) and New Jersey (42.1).
Florida ($3.40) is the highest in the Southeast for a gallon of unleaded. Southern neighbor South Carolina and western neighbor Tennessee – with significantly less in gas tax in both states – are at $3.16 and $3.12, respectively, and northern neighbor Virginia is at $3.30.
For unleaded regular, AAA measures 15 metro areas for the state and that includes the northeastern communities near Elizabeth City that venture into the Virginia Tidewater area of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News, where the gas tax is only 28 cents per gallon.
In the other 14 markets, AAA reports little change at most with exception of Charlotte going up about 8 cents and Fayetteville 6 cents; the Greensboro area had the best decline of about 3 cents.