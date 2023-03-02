In this photo taken Tuesday, May 21, 2019, social sciences teacher Kasey Turcol teaches 11th grade students about the D-Day invasion at Normandy during a history class at Crossroads FLEX school in Cary, N.C. Turcol has just 75 minutes to explain to her high school students the importance of D-Day - and if this wasn’t the 75th anniversary of the turning point in World War II, she wouldn’t devote that much time to it.