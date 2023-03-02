(The Center Square) – North Carolina eliminated teacher longevity pay in 2015, when the General Assembly raised salaries for the state’s educators.
The change followed a move to eliminate automatic raises for teachers who completed master’s degrees the year prior, with the goal of both to move toward a more performance-based system.
And while that shift continues today, Senate Democrats want to reverse course with legislation introduced Thursday to bring back master's and longevity pay, though the legislation will likely face stiff opposition from Republicans that have majorities in both chambers.
Senate Bill 184 would reinstate education-based salary supplements for teachers and instructional support personnel, funded by an $8 million appropriation from the General Fund.
“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, State Board of Education policy … as it was in effect on June 30, 2013, shall be used to determine whether teachers and instructional support personnel are paid on the ‘M’ salary schedule and whether they receive a salary supplement for academic preparation at the six-year or doctoral degree level,” the bill reads.
Senate Bill 185 would restore longevity payments for teachers and instructional support personnel at the rate of 1.5% of base salary for 10 to 14 years of state service, 2.25% for 15 to 19 years, 3.25% for 20 to 24 years, and 4.5% for more than 25 years.
SB185 would come with a $140.3 million appropriation from the General Fund for fiscal year 2023-24.
“The longevity payment shall be made in a lump sum once per year,” the bill reads.
Both bills are sponsored by Mecklenburg County Democratic Sens. Joyce Waddell, Rachel Hunt and Mujtaba Mohammed, along with several Democratic cosponsors.
The legislation aligns with advocacy from the North Carolina Association of Educators. The NCAE has pushed back on recommendations from the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission to continue the shift toward a more performance-based compensation model.
“Any proposal coming out of (the Department of Public Instruction) should restore longevity pay and additional compensation for teachers with advanced degrees in teaching practices or their subject area,” the NCAE website reads.
Both bills were referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate, a place many minority party bills go to die. Republicans in both the House and Senate have largely supported the Department of Public Instruction’s efforts to develop a compensation structure for educators that better accounts for performance in the classroom.