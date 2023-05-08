(The Center Square) – Site Selection Magazine has for the third consecutive year named North Carolina the top state and winner of its Prosperity Cup for landing capital investment projects.
The May issue of Site Selection Magazine, a trade publication focused on state economic development, ranked the competitiveness of state-level economic development agencies using a 10-point scale, from total new and expanded facilities in 2022, to total capital investment, to new jobs created.
The magazine cited two projects in particular for awarding the Old North State its top spot: VinFast’s electric vehicle and battery center, and semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed’s manufacturing campus, both going into Chatham County.
Together, the two projects account for $9 billion in capital investment and 9,300 promised jobs.
Chris Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, told the magazine Wolfspeed, with multiple international locations and headquarters in Durham, benefitted from its relationship with political leaders. He said Vietnamese-founded, Singaporean-based VinFast was persuaded with an incentive package that met the company’s timeline and workforce requirements.
“Where they’re located in the region really helps them from a workforce standpoint,” Chung said of VinFast. “Their commitment is 7,500 employees long term, so the confidence they had in the talent pool was important, and its’ one of the things we think differentiates North Carolina from most of the other states we compete against.”
The VinFast deal includes $316.1 million in taxpayer subsidies, while the incentive package for WolfSpeed involved potential reimbursement of up to $76.1 million. Last year’s budget included a $57.5 million appropriation to the Department of Commerce for site preparation work for WolfSpeed. The state is also expected to spend up to $450 million on the VinFast site.
In total, North Carolina secured a state record of 151 projects in 2022, which planners say will bring 27,144 jobs and $15.58 billion in investment.
North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders credited the record number of deals to the state’s “collaborative environment” for economic development, as well as a high quality of life.
“We have continued to invest in and underscore the importance of our number one asset, which is our talent,” she told Site Selection. “Also, our excellent quality of life, our top-tiered education system, it’s unmatchable. It’s important for companies to locate in places that employees will enjoy and be able to thrive in. North Carolina offers all of that. That has kept us competitive.”
Site Selection ranked Georgia second, followed by Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Tennessee and Michigan.
The magazine’s top honor follows similar awards for North Carolina in recent years, including two previous Prosperity Cups, Forbes’ best state for business and top ranking for regulatory climate, Business Facilities Magazine’s 2022 State of the Year, and Area Development Magazine’s 2021 Gold Shovel Award.
In addition, the state had recently received high marks for its highways, taxes, business-friendly and economic outlook, and population growth, it’s another report state leaders in many industries will be happy to share.
Critics of taxpayer subsidies that fuel development deals have long argued the incentives amount to government picking winners and losers, and have pointed to promised jobs that often do not materialize.
An Economic Development Grant Report last fall showed that out of the 384 Job Development Investment Grants announced between 2003 and the summer of 2022, only 183 remained active, while 85 were terminated with some funds dispersed, 68 were terminated with no funds dispersed, and 11 had withdrawn.
A mere 37 grants – about 9% – completed the stated terms and closed with funds dispersed, according to the report.