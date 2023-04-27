(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Senate is poised to pass legislation to bring relief to residents struggling with medical debt after the measure gained approval from a fourth committee on Thursday.
The Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate approved the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act on Thursday morning, sending Senate Bill 321 to the Senate floor. The bill was previously vetted by the Senate committees on health care, judiciary, and finance.
"The Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act is a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer-friendly bill," sponsor Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said Thursday. "This just sets up a process and some steps … before you could be sent to collections."
The legislation, like previous iterations, is propelled by state Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor, who has worked to address rising health care costs since taking office in 2017.
"This bill has been a bit of a journey for the treasurer," Sam Watts, executive director for the Department of State Treasurer, told the rules committee. "The treasurer has crisscrossed the state from one corner to the other listening to stories. What we’ve heard will tear your heart out."
One in five North Carolina families are in medical debt collections, while Eastern North Carolina in particular is home to some of the highest concentrations of medical debt in collections in the nation.
In Greene, Lenoir, Tyrell, and Duplin counties, between 38% and 44% of residents have medical debt in collections – about three times the national average.
SB321 would require hospitals to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance programs, and to publicize both a Medical Debt Mitigation Policy and prices online. Other provisions would hold debt collections in abeyance during insurance appeals, shield family members from medical and nursing home debts, require detailed receipts of payments, and cap interest rates for medical debt at 5%.
The legislation follows recent reports that a majority of North Carolina’s nonprofit hospitals fail to equal their tax exemptions with financial assistance for low income residents. The reports show some hospitals billed $149 million to poor patients that should qualify for assistance or encouraged tens of thousands to open medical credit cards with up to 18% interest.
Hospital officials have disputed the reports, but have not testified in committee hearings to oppose SB321.
The bill received no opposition in the rules committee on Thursday. The General Assembly’s crossover deadline is Thursday, May 4. The Senate next voting session is Monday at 7 p.m.
An identical measure, House Bill 367, is pending in the Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House.