(The Center Square) – Mark Robinson formally announced his bid for North Carolina governor on Saturday.
Speaking at Ace Speedway in the Alamance County community of Altamahaw, the first-term Republican lieutenant governor told those gathered he would campaign on being one of the people rather than a politician climbing a ladder.
“I was supposed to be crushed by racism as a Black man in the South,” Robinson said. “I have a chance to be a symbol to others in humble beginnings, and despite what anyone else may tell you, you can achieve anything.”
Robinson became the first Black elected the state’s lieutenant governor. The Old North State has never had a Black governor.
The campaign announcement site is notorious in the COVID-19 era and was strategically chosen because Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ordered it shut down to fulfill his mandates. Litigation remains ongoing in that matter. Cooper is in the second of two four-year terms and is prevented from seeking a third.
Abortion is riding high among pivotal topics, and Robinson told about 1,000 gathered he is against it once an ultrasound first detects fetal cardiac activity – about six weeks into pregnancy. He has shared his faith routinely since rocketing into the state’s political spotlight following a viral 2018 video at a Greensboro City Council meeting. Inflation, school safety and supporting law enforcement are other topics his campaign offers for accountability if elected.
The only other Republican candidate for the office thus far is Dale Folwell, the 64-year-old state treasurer. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a 53-year-old defeated Senate hopeful in the recent midterms, is expected to enter the primary with them. The lone Democrat to announce his candidacy is Josh Stein, the 56-year-old state attorney general.
There’s been no secret that Robinson, 54, would launch a campaign. He dropped hints multiple times, and Stein targeted him in his January announcement. Folwell and some of his General Assembly supporters have contrasted the primary opponent for weeks.
The Democratic Party has been after Robinson for months prior to him making it official Saturday. It sent a mobile billboard truck to the speedway for an eight-hour Saturday shift, starting four hours before the rally. The message topics were abortion, homosexuality and transgenders, saying Robinson was too extreme.
Robinson runs against a historical pattern in state politics. Since Daniel Lindsay Russell held the governor’s office from 1897-1901, North Carolinians have elected 23 Democrats. James Holshouser (1973-77), Jim Martin (1985-93) and Pat McCrory (2013-17) are the only exceptions to the trend.
Robinson, a graduate of North Carolina A&T who has done graduate studies at UNC Greensboro, worked in the furniture industry and says he saw his jobs go to foreign countries.
In the famous 2018 video, he said if the government were to make firearms illegal, he would come down to the City Council and “raise hell just like these loonies from the left do.”
An endorsement from U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, was played for the speedway audience.