(The Center Square) – Saying Democrats “picked the wrong chick” to try and control, Rep. Tricia Cotham on Wednesday said she was switching her affiliation to North Carolina’s Republican Party.
“It’s been very clear to me this was about control on Day 1 at the Legislature,” Cotham said at a news conference with Republican leaders. “They picked the wrong chick for that.”
The House of Representatives will go to 72 Republicans and 48 Democrats, a supermajority of three-fifths that is required should the chamber attempt to override a governor’s veto. The Senate is 30 Republicans, 20 Democrats, also a supermajority as needed for gubernatorial override.
Cotham’s first tenure in the House ties to a scandalous time for Democrats nearly two decades ago, when she was 27. Today’s party, the 44-year-old said, is “unrecognizable.”
“If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you,” she said. “They will cast you aside.”
An example, she said, was the choice of emojis on her social media, and her vehicle – the American flag and praying hands.
Cotham’s district, changed for the 2022 midterms, has just over 75,000 population, according to Ballotpedia. It’s 82% white with 84% having at least high school degrees and median household incomes of just under $43,000. East of downtown Charlotte, the district surrounds the community of Mint Hill.
Here’s three things to know about the switch:
• Abortion: New law is expected after states were returned authority last summer. Cotham in 2015 spoke on the House floor about “politicians wanting to play doctor.” Wednesday, she said she wouldn’t be “pigeonholed” and without specificity said “there are some things I’m not changing on.”
• Elections, gun rights, immigration: All are more lightning rod issues for the two major political parties. The GOP in North Carolina has long sought photo identification voting rules, and counting all absentee ballots by Election Day rather than any after that day. Gun rights legislation already stepped over a veto.
• Cotham scored an F for every legislative session of her career, including the current one so far, from the Civitas Action Freedom Rankings. At the close of her first tenure in 2016, her scorecard from the N.C. League of Conservation Voters was lifetime 78%, with a higher percentage meaning pro-conservation. In the six years (ending with her first tenure in 2016) of Center for Legislative Accountabiliy rankings for all House members elected between 2008 and 2014, Cotham was No. 231 with a lifetime rating of 16%; stronger conservative values reflected in House votes equal a higher percentage score.
And here’s a sampling of what’s being said in reaction to Wednesday’s press conferences:
• Nothing new from Cooper’s office. On Tuesday, the Nash County Democrat said, “She should still vote the way she has always said she would vote when these issues arise, regardless of party affiliation.”
• Anderson Clayton, chairman of the state Democratic Party, echoed a Tuesday statement by the party, saying, “It is a betrayal to the people of Mecklenburg County with repercussions not only for the people of her district but for the entire state of North Carolina.”
• Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “Even in a Biden district in a purple state, Democrats are reading the writing on the wall: liberal policies are too extreme and they’re failing Americans. Ahead of 2024, Republican momentum is growing and we are proud to welcome Tricia Cotham to the Republican Party.”
• Catherine Truitt, the elected Republican state Superintendent of Public Instruction who brought on Democrat Dr. Robert Taylor as her deputy, said, “Tricia is a true advocate for North Carolina’s students, teachers, and families. I look forward to continuing to work with her on Republican-led initiatives the General Assembly is spearheading, like early literacy priorities to ensure that all public school students and reading to learn by third grade.”
• Michael Whatley, chairman of the state Republican Party, said, “This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina.”
• U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a rookie in the state House when Cotham first arrived there, said, “Unfortunately, it's become increasingly apparent that there is no room for independent thinkers in today's Democratic Party in either Raleigh or our nation's capital. Tricia will have a welcome home in the GOP caucus and will undoubtedly play a crucial role in delivering even more results to keep North Carolina the best state in the nation to raise a family and start a business."