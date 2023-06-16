(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on Tuesday will discuss the possibility of enshrining a cap on government spending in the state constitution, an effort that has repeatedly failed to gain traction in prior sessions.
House Bill 146, known as the Taxpayer Protection Act, is slated for discussion only on Tuesday in the House Judiciary Committee, where the legislation has idled since it was introduced in February.
The measure proposes a constitutional amendment to limit government spending that supporters contend will protect the state’s fiscal health by forcing the General Assembly to use tax dollars wisely by limiting spending.
Steve Greene, professor of political science at N.C. State University, says a spending limit in the state constitution is “a bad idea” that attempts to “lock into law long-term Republican spending levels.”
“It is a way for a current Republican legislature to really constrain the spending of future Democratic legislatures,” he said. “To make those kinds of long-term commitments when you don’t know what the future holds, I don’t think is appropriate.”
A better way to dictate spending, Greene says, “is called elections.”
“You want less spending, vote for less spending,” he said.
Carter Wrenn is s Raleigh-based political consultant and columnist who worked with former President Ronald Reagan in the 1970s and ’80s and was an advisor to U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms. He contends “it would be a good thing to pass a bill to cap spending,” saying the state and national political systems incentivize increasing budgets.
“What happens in politics is the special interest groups … businesses and associations lobby the legislature for money,” he said, noting that politicians then collect campaign contributions from the same. “There is no real force arguing against the force of spending inside.”
HB146 “would be a way to limit people who are lobbying government to get money,” he said.
While Greene frames spending is “a basic ideological battle” that generally pits Democrats who want to spend more against Republicans who want to conserve tax dollars, some Democrats have backed spending caps in the past.
Democratic Gov. Mike Easley in 2003 used a cap that limited general fund expenditures based on the increase in the state’s personal income.
HB146 is similar to spending reform known as the Taxpayer Bill of Rights that Americans for Prosperity and other taxpayer groups like the John Locke Foundation have advocated for decades. Spending limits are listed as the Locke Foundation’s top policy recommendation in the area of “spending and taxes” in its “North Carolina Policy Solutions Guidebook.”
The Taxpayer Protection Act would ensure “the maximum annual percentage change in state fiscal year spending equals inflation plus the percentage change in state population in the prior calendar year,” according to the bill.
The legislation would not mandate spending at that level, but rather install a hard cap that would require approval from two-thirds of members of each chamber of the General Assembly to override.
Because HB146 would be a constitutional amendment, it requires approval from a majority of voters, if passed by the General Assembly.
Critics of spending caps at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities argue they make government less efficient by moving financial responsibilities from the state to local governments to stay within the limits, which increases pressure to raise property taxes or other local revenues. Spending limits can also incentivize states to use tax credits and exemptions, rather than spending, to accomplish policy goals, which could make government less transparent.
Though Republicans have taken a more restrained approach to spending since gaining majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly in 2010 for the first time since the Civil War, spending significantly outpaced population growth in the preceding decades.
North Carolina’s general fund budget more than tripled between 1979 and 2009, while the state’s population grew by about 61%. The general fund budget approved in fiscal year 2008-09 was $21.4 billion, which has slowly increased to $27.9 billion in 2022-23.
Similar proposals to cap state government spending have been introduced in several prior sessions, including a Taxpayer Protection Act that cleared the Senate before dying in the House in 2015, and a Taxpayer Bill of Rights that languished in a Senate committee in 2021.