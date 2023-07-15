(The Center Square) – As he has since spring 2022, Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore on Friday confirmed he will not lead the chamber after this session ends in 2023.
The Kings Mountain lawyer has not announced any plans and may – as other legislative leaders have done – remain in the chamber. He’s also considering other options, most prominent among them to run for Congress in 2024.
Moore first told Republican caucus members of his intent more than a year ago. He reiterated his plans when chamber leadership was chosen at the end of calendar 2022.
When the Raleigh newspaper, The News & Observer, contacted his office Friday following up an interview with Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, Moore’s plans were confirmed again. Saine, in the interview, had alluded to Moore’s long-known plans.
Moore, in 2021, considered a congressional run in the 2022 midterms but ultimately decided against it. Moore lives in Cleveland County, just west of Charlotte. Lawmakers will redraw the 14 congressional districts prior to the 2024 election cycle.
Should Moore decide to try for the U.S. Senate, Sen. Thom Tillis’ seat is on the ballot in 2026, and Sen. Ted Budd’s is up for grabs in 2028. Tillis went from state House speaker to Congress in the 2014 midterms, and Moore has held the position since January 2015.
Prior to Moore’s fifth term, the longest speakerships were four two-year terms, each held by Rep. Liston Ramsey, D-Madison, and Rep. Jim Black, D-Mecklenburg.
Moore, 52, first won election to the House in November 2002. When Republicans won a majority in the chamber at the 2010 midterms, Tillis appointed Moore to the powerful position of chairman of the Rules Committee.