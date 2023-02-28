(The Center Square) – Legislation to address recent attacks on North Carolina electrical substations cleared its first hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Majority Whip Tom McInnis presented Senate Bill 58, titled “Protect Critical Infrastructure,” to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Energy and Environment, which approved the measure in a voice vote.
The Richmond Republican explained the bill was inspired by gunshots at two substations in Moore County that took out electricity on Dec. 3, leaving about 45,000 residents in the dark amid frigid temperatures. A similar incident occurred in Randolph County on Jan. 17, though without the power outage.
“This person knew what they were doing, it was malicious,” McInnis said, detailing how the ordeal impacted area businesses, and the most vulnerable in the community. “We had folks whose lives depend on running their oxygen machines. We had life and death really in our own hands.”
“We started looking at the penalties, there are federal penalties … but we didn’t have an adequate set … on the state side,” he said.
SB58 was drafted to create a Class C felony for those who “knowingly and willfully destroy, injure, or otherwise damage, or attempt to destroy, injure, or otherwise damage, an energy facility.” In addition, it includes punishments for trespassing at energy facilities and at wastewater and communications infrastructure. A Class C felony carries up to 19 years, three months in prison.
The bill approved by the committee upgraded the penalty to a B2 felony, punishable by up to 32 years, nine months in prison. Other changes increased penalties for trespass from a Class A1 misdemeanor to a Class I felony, punishable by up to a year in prison. Trespass that risks serious bodily injury was also upgraded from a Class G felony to a Class H felony, which carries a potential sentence of two years, one month.
“Additionally, a person who violates (the law) shall be ordered to pay a fine of $250,000,” SB58 reads.
The bill includes civil liabilities for actual and consequential damages for anyone who injures an energy facility, or “who acts as an accessory before or after the fact, aids or abets, solicits, conspires, or lends material support,” as well.
“We don’t know how important our electric grid is until we lose it,” McInnis said.
Committee members approved the bill with no questions or discussion. It heads next to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Similar legislation is pending in the House Committee on Energy and Public Utilities.
House Bill 21, the Energy Security Act of 2023, is sponsored by Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, would require the state’s public utilities to operate security systems at substations “24 hours a day.”
HB21 also includes a 10-year felony, $500,000 fine, and civil liability for those convicted of attacks.