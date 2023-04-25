(The Center Square) – Environmental contamination from PFAS is costing taxpayers millions in more ways than one, and lawmakers in the North Carolina House of Representatives aim to do something about it.
In February, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded North Carolina $61.7 million to address per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances in drinking water. Attorney General Josh Stein has devoted substantial resources to pursuing litigation against companies that produce the forever chemicals, which are found in high concentrations at the Piedmont Triad International Airport, Camp Lejeune, and Marine Corps Air Station New River, as well as in the Cape Fear River.
In addition, the state’s PFAS Recovery Fund has spent at least $2 million in recent years to help North Carolina communities dealing with the toxic chemicals, from water quality tests to remediation and replacement of contaminated water supplies in multiple municipalities.
PFAS, as the substances are commonly known, are widely used, long lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time. Studies vary on their harmful effects; more is known about their impact on animals than on humans. PFAS, the EPA says, “are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation” and throughout the world. They’re believed to increase the risk of high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, among other negative health outcomes.
Sources of the contamination in North Carolina include the Fayetteville Works site on the Bladen-Cumberland county line, as well as aqueous film forming foam used to contain flammable liquids like jet fuel.
Lawmakers from both parties in the House are supporting House Bill 370 to address the latter by prohibiting the use of foam containing PFAS, which has been a staple for firefighter training since the 1960s.
“No person, local government, or State agency may discharge for testing or practice … Class B firefighting foam that contains intentionally added PFAS chemicals,” the bill reads.
The legislation includes exceptions for certain authorized testing facilities that have “implemented appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.” HB370 further requires the collection of all spent foam regardless of type.
An identical measure cleared the House by unanimous vote in 2021 but languished in the Senate.
HB370 sponsor Rep. Ted Davis, R-New Hanover, told the House Environmental Committee on Tuesday the intent is to protect the health of firefighters, with the goal of eventually banning PFAS containing foam entirely.
“As you know, cancer is the number one killer in firefighters,” he said. PFAS containing foam “is very detrimental to the health and life of our firefighters.”
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, who serves as vice chairman of the committee with Davis, noted that lawmakers have worked to address the use of foam with PFAS for eight years.
“I do hope at some point we can get rid of this in general … but this is an important first step,” she said.
The bill now moves to the Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House.
Bipartisan legislation pending in the upper chamber, Senate Bill 658, would appropriate $20 million to research the risks associated with exposure to PFAS containing foams, and to buy back foams containing PFAS from local fire departments and replace with foams that do not contain the chemicals.
The bill would spend another $4 million on studying the health impacts of exposure to PFAS from drinking water pulled from the Haw or Cape Fear rivers.