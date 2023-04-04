(The Center Square) – Legislation to change how nine critical state boards are appointed could have a profound impact on everything from utility rates, to taxpayer-funded business incentives, to how the state’s health care system is run.
Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, explained in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that while the boards included in Senate Bill 512 generally makes rules that are regulatory in nature, they often come with costs or fees that can have a direct impact on taxpayers and businesses in the Old North State.
“This bill will bring much needed balance to unelected boards that have a significant impact on our lives,” he said. “We’re going to get a better mix of appointees.”
SB512, introduced Tuesday, would broaden the appointment authorities between the executive branch and the General Assembly, shifting some authority from the governor to lawmakers.
The boards include the Utilities Commission that sets energy rates; the Economic Investment Committee that approves taxpayer-funded business incentives; the Board of Transportation that oversees billions in spending; and the UNC Health Care Board of Directors charged with managing the state-owned health care system. Others include the Environmental Management Commission, Commission for Public Health, Coastal Resources Commission, Wildlife Resources Commission, and the state’s Railroad Board of Directors.
“Traditionally, the governors’ appointments have dominated (board appointments), this bill tries to increase the General Assembly’s role in the process,” said Andrew Taylor, professor of political science at N.C. State University. “It’s hard to tell whether this change would have a material effect on policy outcomes, but it might make commissioners feel more accountable to the elected officials who appointed them and therefore closer to the interests of the electorate.”
The governor makes appointments to more than 350 boards and commissions, with over 600 appointments that expire each year. Shifting some to the General Assembly would mean they’re voted on by the 170 members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, “increasing the viewpoints on the boards by diversifying the appointing authorities,” said Sen. Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who sponsored the bill with Daniel and Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick.
The governor would retain appointment authority on all of the boards in SB512, and no current appointees would be impacted by the bill.
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College, said the proposal is a sign “détente between the governor and the Legislature may be coming to an end.”
Wrangling over gubernatorial powers that seemingly fell into a truce with two recent signed budgets may be reigniting in light of Cooper’s “lame duck status and the Legislature back at working supermajorities,” Bitzer said.
“The appointment reallocation from exclusively the governor’s authority to now a ‘shared’ power arrangement has brought the governor’s office to declare it as ‘another massive, unconstitutional power grab by Republican legislators,’ but when separate branches of government have to ‘share power,’ and one has the capability to withdraw, or reclaim, some of that power, you get the tension-filled constitutional politics that we seem to be revisiting from seven years ago,” Bitzer said.