(The Center Square) – Legislation to provide master’s pay for school social workers and study ways to increase male minority teachers cleared the House Education Committee, where lawmakers also discussed a bill on student athletics Tuesday.
Committee members approved House Bill 762 to appropriate $500,000 in recurring funds for master’s degree level pay supplements.
Education Committee Chairman Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, said the intent is to “ensure our school system’s ability to retain and recruit school social workers, who are in as high demand as they’ve ever been” with competition from the health care industry.
A master’s degree is not required for school social workers, but HB762 would allow schools to pay them at the master’s degree level. Legislative staff said the bill, sponsored by Mecklenburg Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham, would boost school social worker pay by about 10%.
The legislation comes as House and Senate leaders begin negotiations over a final budget plan to present to Gov. Roy Cooper prior to the fiscal year beginning July 1. In 2013, the General Assembly eliminated master’s pay for teachers. The proposed House budget aims to reinstate the compensation, while the Senate budget does not, though the Senate plan does include other supplements.
The committee also approved House Bill 833 to direct the Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration to work with the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory on a study into the effectiveness of programs to increase minority male teachers. Programs listed for study in the bill include the Call Me MiSTER program at Western Carolina University, the Marathon Teaching Institute at North Carolina Central University, and “effective programs in other states.”
HB833 comes with a $150,000 appropriation to carry out the study, which “looks to diversify the teaching population,” particularly Black male teachers, Wilson County Republican Rep. Ken Fontenot, the bill’s sponsor, told the committee.
The legislation is separate from a DRIVE Task Force assembled by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2020 to improve equity and inclusion in education, though some objectives overlap with that effort, legislative staff said.
Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, questioned whether it was prudent to spend $150,000 to study programs known to be effective. Fontenot countered the study would consider what works best in North Carolina and beyond.
HB833 and HB762 now move to the House Appropriations Committee.
Also up for discussion Tuesday in the committee was Senate Bill 636 to remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the authority to oversee decisions regarding student sports eligibility and the ability of high school athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Several lawmakers expressed frustrations with how the association resolves student eligibility disputes, as well as the association’s May 3 decision to allow North Carolina students to ink name, image and likeness deals.
SB636 would move authority over both issues to the State Board of Education.
The Senate approved SB636 the same day the athletic association's Board of Directors approved the change.
“I care about the student athletics on the NIL piece,” said the bill’s sponsor, Union County Republican Sen. Todd Johnson. “While I don’t think it’s a position I want to take, at the end of the day it’s the state board that should be making that decision, not the NCHSAA.”
Several lawmakers on the committee agreed with Johnson’s assessment, including Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, who noted students could make more from the deals than coaches or officials in a season.
Rep. David Willis, R-Union, and others highlighted “grave concerns with the NIL and how it’s been implemented by the NCAA.”
“I don’t think it’s the best idea for high school athletics,” Willis said. “I think we should have the right people making that decision.”
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker noted that the association is less than a year into its current memorandum of understanding with the state to oversee sports, and hadn’t received any contact from lawmakers regarding the issues in SB636.
“If you have these questions and concerns I welcome the opportunity to explain,” Tucker said, noting she couldn’t do so in the two minutes allotted time to speak at the hearing. “I’d gladly let you know what we’re doing in a transparent way.”
The Education Committee is expected to take up the bill again for a vote at a later date, and to provide Tucker with additional time to address lawmakers’ concerns.