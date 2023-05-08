(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers are examining extending the Mecklenburg County prepared food tax through 2060 in order to help fund $600 million in bonds toward a $1.2 billion renovation of the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium.
The 1% prepared food and drink tax in the Charlotte and Mecklenburg County area was created to pay off bonds on the city’s convention center but also is available to fund renovations at the stadium.
The tax was previously used to pay for $75 million in renovations at the stadium, according to NPR station WFAE in Charlotte, and is expected to collect $47 million next year.
Panthers owner David Tepper bought the team for $2.2 billion in 2018 and Forbes says he is worth $18.5 billion, making him the 90th richest person in the world.
The Charlotte City Council reportedly heard a proposal on the plan during closed meetings in January and February.
The report comes on the heels of Nashville approving $1.26 billion of public funding and a $3.1 billion estimated tax capture over 30 years for a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium and the Buffalo Bills receiving more than $1 billion in public funding for a new stadium. The Maryland Sports Authority received $1.2 billion for renovations at both the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium and the Orioles' Camden Yards.
The restaurant tax has been added to a bill that would allow for Charlotte FC license plates and extend until 2060 a 2% hotel-motel tax that pays for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
While advocates tout a restaurant tax as a tax on tourism, economists believe that all taxes are similar and impact regular taxpayers since, without the tax capture for the stadium and convention center, that funding would go to the city, state or county general fund.
“Those revenue sources are unconnected to the stadium and have no business being taxed to pay for a private venture that generates revenue for one of wealthiest individuals in town,” economist J.C. Bradbury, who has studied stadiums and written studies while compiling other studies on economic stadiums across the country, previously told The Center Square. “They represent funds coming largely from local residents and represent public funds that could be used for other more appropriate uses, whether that be other government projects or leaving the wealth in the hands of Charlotteans to spend how they see fit.”