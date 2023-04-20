(The Center Square) – Riley Gaines’ Wednesday appearance at the North Carolina General Assembly drew attention, and her tweets with a video of a high school girls volleyball player injured by a boy drew hundreds of thousands of engagements overnight in less than 10 hours.
North Carolina’s House of Representatives had three Democrats join Republicans for a 73-39 vote to approve legislation banning biological boys from competing in girls sports. The Senate could offer a floor vote as soon as Thursday.
The legislation, the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, would among other things overturn a rule by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, which considers petitions for biological boys to play girls sports. Seventeen of 18 have been approved, the association’s executive editor told The Center Square.
Payton McNabb was the player injured from a spike, and she also spoke to lawmakers. She said, “I might be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass, I won’t be the last.”
McNabb, in her final season at Hiwassee Dam High in Murphy, said lingering problems from the injury are partial paralysis on her right side, chronic headaches, learning challenges, and impaired vision.
Watch the clip of Payton McNabb getting spiked in the face by a male competing with the women. Then watch her testimony she gave today for the first time publicly. I was honored to stand alongside her in NC to continue the fight to protect women's sports. pic.twitter.com/mvJmwprkaX— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 20, 2023
Gaines is the University of Kentucky's most decorated swimmer, a multi-time All-American in 800-meter relays, the 200 butterfly and the 200 freestyle. She swam second in a 2022 NCAA Championships race to Lia Thomas, the Penn swimmer who competed the previous three years for the Quakers on the men’s team. Gaines is an advocate for women’s sports, undeterred by invitations to speak to groups or on college campuses and being met by protestors and even physical confrontations.
The promotion of including biological males in female sports competitions comes just more than 50 years after the landmark legislation Title IX began to change athletics. It balances opportunities for men and women in athletics competitions where federal money is involved.
The NCAA wasn’t offering women’s championships at the time President Richard Nixon signed Title IX; in fact, it was nearly a decade later, in 1981, that the NCAA provided field hockey and cross country championships for women.
In the state public school athletic association, girls state champions were not crowned until 1972, and it wasn’t until 1977 that the association matched the boys competition with girls champions by classification in girls basketball. Before 1972, girls teams only played to a district championship.
The first NCHSAA champion was in 1913.
The legislation passed Wednesday is criticized for the need for more clarity in enforcement. It includes sports competitions on the middle and high school levels and college. Sports would be separated based solely on “reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
A compromise will be needed. The Senate legislation, Senate Bill 631, doesn’t include the college level.
Thursday in Congress, the House of Representatives voted 219-203 - straight party lines - to ban transgender athletes from competition in girls sports for K-12 schools and universities that receive federal funding. The Senate will take up the measure next.