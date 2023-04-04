(The Center Square) – Limits on government spending would send a message to taxpayers and those considering a move to the Old North State: “North Carolina is fiscally sound and plans to stay that way.”
Tyler Voigt, deputy state director for Americans for Prosperity North Carolina, said “responsible spending is paramount to keeping the state’s fiscal health where it is” and his organization “would like to see some sort of legislation that confines that responsible spending.”
House Bill 146, known as the Taxpayer Protection Act, is one method proposed by lawmakers to force the state to use tax dollars wisely by limiting spending.
While Americans for Prosperity hasn’t taken a position on the bill, “we agree with the idea completely,” Voigt said.
“It’s important spending growth is within a spending limit,” he said. “In a general sense, understanding the government can only spend to a certain extent gives people a kind of clarity and peace of mind … they understand our fiscal house will be in order.”
HB146 is similar to spending reform that Prosperity and other taxpayers groups like the John Locke Foundation have advocated for decades, known as the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Spending limits are listed as the Locke Foundation’s No. 1 policy recommendation in the area of “spending and taxes” in its “North Carolina Policy Solutions Guidebook,” which aims to cap annual spending growth with a formula tied to population plus inflation growth.
The Taxpayer Protection Act proposes a constitutional amendment to do exactly that, ensuring “the maximum annual percentage change in state fiscal year spending equals inflation plus the percentage change in state population in the prior calendar year,” according to HB146.
“The General Assembly may vote to increase the fiscal year spending limit established under this Section,” the bill reads. “An increase in the fiscal year spending limit must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the members of each house of the General Assembly.”
The legislation will make its first appearance this session in the House Judiciary Committee for discussion only on Wednesday. Because it’s a constitutional amendment, it would require approval from a majority of voters, if passed by the General Assembly.
Opponents to spending caps argue they can make government less efficient by shifting responsibilities to local governments to stay within spending limits, which can increase pressure to raise property taxes or other local revenues. Spending limits can also incentivize states to use tax credits and exemptions, rather than spending, to accomplish policy goals, which may reduce government transparency, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Americans for Prosperity counters that “constraining growth to appropriate levels” helps to assure taxpayers that their hard-earned money is “not wasted on frivolous government handouts,” Voigt said.
HB146 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Dennis Riddell of Alamance County, Destin Hall of Caldwell County, Erin Pare of Wake County, and Jason Saine of Lincoln County.