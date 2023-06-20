(The Center Square) – Legislation to prohibit compelled speech in state hiring decisions, vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, was overridden in the Senate and sent to the House on Tuesday.
It was one of four veto overrides that moved across the hall to the House. Override votes have not yet been scheduled in the House.
In North Carolina, a veto override can be done with three-fifths, or a supermajority, in favor in each chamber. If all are present, Republican representation totals exactly that – 30 for the Senate, 72 for the House.
The Grand Old Party is on the cusp of making it six-for-six this session after four years of Cooper going 38-for-38. Tuesday’s votes in the Senate follow successful overrides of Cooper vetoes this session on legislation to restrict abortions after 12 weeks, and to repeal the state’s 110-year-old law for pistol purchase permits.
Senate Bill 364, to prohibit compelled speech in state employment, was overridden on a vote of 30-18.
Senators also voted to override three other bills Cooper vetoed on Monday. Senate bills 331 and 329, dealing with fees and interest rates for loans, received votes of 30-16 and 31-16, respectively. A vote for Senate Bill 299, to allow the Local Government Commission to withhold a small portion of sales tax distributions from local governments that submit audits more than a year late, was 31-16.
Sen. Mike Woodard, D-Durham, was the lone Democrat voting for the override of bills 299, 329 and 331. For SB364, only Republicans voted to override.
Other Democrats who had supported the measures fell in line with the governor. When passed earlier, SB299 and SB331 were unanimous in the Senate, and SB329 cruised 34-9 with nine Democrats in support. SB364 had three Democrats supporting in a 30-15 passage.
Senate Bill 364, the most controversial of the recent vetoes, would amend the state Human Resources Act to require state agencies, departments and public community colleges and universities to refrain from asking applicants to opine about their beliefs, affiliations or views on political and social issues. The bill also prohibits employee training that promotes specific controversial concepts on race, gender, and equity.
Cooper argued in his veto message on Friday that the legislation “attempts to eliminate trainings that can help us understand the unconscious bias we all bring to our work and our communities.”
“It is troubling that a legislature that witnessed open racism on the floor of the House of Representatives wants to stop training aimed at creating a more effective and understanding workforce,” he wrote. “Instead of pretending that bias and racism don’t exist, the legislature should instead encourage training that can help eliminate discrimination so we can work toward common goals.”
Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, said before the veto override vote that eliminating discrimination is “exactly what this bill does.”
“This bill is about encouraging and ensuring diversity of thought in state employment,” he said.
Cooper’s reference to “open racism” refers to an exchange between Iredell County Republican Rep. Jeff McNeely and Wake County Democratic Rep. Abe Jones last month. McNeely, who is white, questioned Jones, who is Black, about how his status as a minority athlete influenced his admittance to Harvard University. McNeely later apologized for the comment he said “did not come out right.” Jones accepted the apology before McNeely resigned as deputy majority whip.