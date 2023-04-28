(The Center Square) – Health care, education and tax relief legislation are among several bills where action is needed before Thursday's crossover deadline in the North Carolina General Assembly.
If a bill doesn't involve money, either appropriations or revenue, it has to pass between the House or Senate by the crossover deadline in order to remain eligible for passage in the remainder of the long session of the General Assembly. Bills that are part of a legislative study are also exempt from the deadline. Exceptions other than those have happened but are rare.
Legislation yet to gain full approval from either chamber include the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, Senate Bill 321 and House Bill 367, promoted by Treasurer Dale Folwell as a means of providing relief to thousands of North Carolinians struggling with medical debt.
The bill, which cleared four committees in the Senate in recent weeks, has not moved in the House, and is not on the calendar for Monday or Tuesday. SB321 is scheduled for a floor vote on Monday.
Both chambers are also still reviewing Choose Your School, Choose Your Future, Senate Bill 406 and House Bill 823, to expand the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Program to all North Carolina students through a tiered system based on income.
The version in the upper chamber cleared the Senate Education Committee last week, moving to the Senate Appropriations Committee, while HB823 is scheduled for a hearing in the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
A top priority for Senate leaders, Senate Bill 651, Tax Relief For All, has also remained in the Senate Finance Committee without a hearing. SB651, sponsored by Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, would accelerate personal income tax cuts to 3.99% next year, and would reduce that percentage by 0.5% annually to 2.49% in 2027.
Tax relief for seniors in House Bill 105 and Senate Bill 563 is also in waiting, with both versions in their chambers’ respective rules committees. The legislation would allow seniors 65 years old and older to defer taxes imposed on increases in appraised value of the owner’s permanent residence.
A constitutional amendment known as the Taxpayer Protection Act, House Bill 146, to limit government spending to inflation plus the percentage of population growth, also remains in limbo. The bill, designed to constrain government spending, remains in the House Judiciary Committee.
Legislation scheduled for hearings next week include House Bill 618 to give more authority over charter school approvals to a Charter School Review Board, House Bill 189 to allow concealed weapons to be carried without a license, and House Bill 621 to prohibit the COVID-19 vaccine as a required child immunization for three years.
Lawmakers have approved numerous measures ahead of the crossover deadline that are now pending in the opposite chamber. This includes House Bill 346 to allow BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina to spend more reserves through a shell company; House Bill 463 to ban adversarial foreign government from purchasing farmland or property near military installations; House Bill 574 and Senate Bill 631 to protect women’s sports; and House Bill 347 to legalize online sports betting.