(The Center Square) – Abortion law is about to change in North Carolina, and Republican leaders say that's with or without the Democratic governor on board.
The state Senate, slowed but not stopped by parliamentary procedure moves, approved legislation 29-20 late Thursday afternoon. Coupled with Wednesday night’s 71-46 vote in the House of Representatives, the legislation is headed to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper, who will have 10 days to sign, veto or allow it to become law without his signature.
In each chamber, there were no Democrats in support of the bill. All 20 in the Senate took a turn debating the bill in a marathon afternoon session. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore, speaking Wednesday night, said he talked to a couple of Democrats who he said told him they wanted to vote in favor but were feeling party pressure and could not.
Cooper has numerous times supported abortion rights. A veto would set up Republican three-fifths supermajorities in each chamber to stand together for an override. The GOP has 72 House members, 30 Senate members and needs each if all members are present to vote.
The most hotly debated and significant change will lower the abortion ban from 20 weeks to 12 weeks. New exceptions include rape, incest, or fetal abnormality; the existing exception for life of the mother in danger remains.
The legislation also expands health care access for both children and pregnant women; and removes hurdles in the adoption process.
State by state, laws have varied since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June. Several outright ban it. A number of states have, or are trying, to put into law bans related to the detection of a heartbeat at about six weeks. The 12-week threshold is in line with more than 20 European countries.