(The Center Square) – Over the Memorial Day weekend, countless North Carolinians will honor military veterans with special ceremonies and backyard barbeques, celebrating freedoms many died to protect.
The festivities often include an ice cold beer raised in tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.
New data from Beer Serves America released this week illustrates the economic impact of America’s favorite adult beverage in North Carolina and across the country, including the massive tax revenues generated by the industry.
In North Carolina, the beer industry supports a total of 75,082 jobs and contributes more than $12.8 billion to the state’s economy, with more than $3.8 billion in wages paid through numerous industries. The Old North State’s beer industry employs 3,301 in brewing, 3,994 in distributing, 29,936 in retail, 1,180 in agriculture, and 3,076 in manufacturing.
In total, the state’s beer industry generates $1.8 billion in overall tax revenue, according to the report.
Data from the North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association shows the 62-cents per gallon excise tax on beer alone generated $126.8 million for state coffers in 2022.
Tim Kent, the association’s executive director, said that the 2022 figures “were down 1.85% in 2022” compared to the year prior, which translates into about $2.3 million less collected in excise taxes.
Beer sales surged “higher than any time in recent memory” during the pandemic, Kent said, in part because “people were buying a lot of beer in the grocery store” rather than individual glasses at drinking establishments. Kent noted that “liquor generates more taxes in North Carolina because it’s taxed at a higher rate and has been since the 1930s,” but polling consistently ranks beer No. 1 in terms of popularity.
The biennial Beer Serves America report found the overall U.S. beer industry supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and contributes more than $409 billion to the economy, a statistic that’s roughly equivalent to 1.6% of the nation’s gross domestic product.
The economic impact includes $132 billion in wages and $63.8 billion in taxes.
Those figures are up significantly from the prior Beer Serves America report in 2021, adding $78 billion in economic impact and nearly 400,000 new beer industry jobs across the country.
“Beer continues to be America’s favorite alcohol beverage because of its cultural heritage, its important place in our nation’s history and its unique ability to bring people together,” said Brian Crawford, president of the Beer Institute. “The tremendous growth we’ve seen since our last report is a true success story that underscores beer’s striking recovery coming out of the pandemic and showcases the resilience of our industry and the 2.4 million Americans it employs.”