(The Center Square) – False alarm.
In a last-hour move, election legislation was pulled from the calendar of the North Carolina House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon. The day began with the possibility that the Rules Committee, possibly the entire House, might take a vote on a bill that increases the five-member state board to eight members, with appointments split evenly between party leaders in both chambers of the General Assembly.
The bill would also reduce county boards to four members, using the same appointment process.
Rep. Destin Hall, R-Watauga, said the Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House Committee will hear it next week. He’s the chairman.
Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, lamented on social media that she cut vacation short to drive 14 hours for the expected vote.
Opponents of election legislation changes have railed against Senate bills 747 and 749. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the former on Aug. 24, with a vow to do the same to the latter if it makes it to his desk.
The General Assembly, perfect on veto override attempts this session, has yet to reconsider SB 747.