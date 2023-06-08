(The Center Square) – A new plan for the State Transportation Improvement Program approved this week lays out how the Department of Transportation expects to spend $35 billion over the next decade.
The North Carolina Board of Transportation on Tuesday approved a 10-year plan covering more than 2,300 projects across six modes of transportation on the improvement program’s 50th anniversary.
The first STIP plan approved in 1973 featured 200 highway projects at an expected cost of $200 million over seven years.
The 2024-33 capital plan involves a total of 609 nonhighway projects including 74 for aviation, 381 for bicycles and pedestrians, five ferry projects, 48 for public transit, and 101 for rail, in addition to 1,753 highway projects.
“The Department uses a transparent, data-driven process for prioritizing projects as required by the Strategic Transportation Investments law of 2013. Typically, there is a round of project prioritization in which projects are scored and ranked at the statewide, regional and division levels, based on approved criteria such as safety, congestion, benefit cost and local priorities,” according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
“For this STIP, however, rising material and labor costs impacted NCDOT’s ability to program new projects. Instead, projects from previous rounds of prioritization that were included in the 2020-2029 STIP were used to develop a new plan that better aligns with financial expectations for the next 10 years, making it more reliable for the Department and its partners.”
Some of the big ticket highway items in the plan include $381 million in work on future U.S. 74 near Andrews, $513 million for an N.C. 12 bridge replacement over the Outer Banks’ Oregon Inlet, $322 million in work on I-40, $304 million for I-26 between Asheville and Tennessee, $271 million for electric vehicle infrastructure and billions devoted to the state’s bridge program.
Major aviation improvements involve $607 million for a new runway and $202 million to expand the concourse at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, $150 million to modernize the terminal at the Asheville Regional Airport, and about $100 million to reconstruct runways at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Other notable projects include work slated for multi-million dollar bike and pedestrian trails, some of which are in Hendersonville, Huntersville, Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Franklinton and Charlotte.
Transportation maintenance and capital improvement funding is 73% from the state and 27% from the federal government. Of the state funding, about 50% comes from the state’s motor fuel tax, 25% from a highway use tax, 21% from Department of Motor Vehicles fees, and 4% from the state General Fund.
About 55% of the federal funding is generated by the federal motor fuel tax, 35% comes from the General Fund, and 10% from fees, according to DOT.
Local planning organizations are expected to approve their portions of the STIP over the summer, followed by approval from the Federal Highway Administration in September.