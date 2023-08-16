(The Center Square) – Protection of women’s sports in North Carolina got a lift Wednesday when lawmakers in the North Carolina House of Representatives successfully voted to override a gubernatorial veto.
It was one of five the chamber sent forward, setting up the Senate to make the bills law. The upper chamber said it would consider them during session in late afternoon or evening. House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said a special messenger would get them to the upper chamber for same-day consideration.
Lawmakers in the House also voted to reverse Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of House Bill 808 on rules related to gender transition and minors; House Bill 618 on a charter school review board; House Bill 219 on an omnibus charter school legislation; and House Bill 488 that reorganizes the building code council and makes changes to some provisions.
By state statute, three-fifths majorities in each chamber and overturns in both chambers are necessary to reverse a governor’s veto. At 120 members when all are present, the House total needed is 72 – which also happens to be the exact number of Republicans.
Each override in the House had more than 72 votes.
The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act was overridden by a vote of 74-45. It had passed the chamber 62-43 the first time. The bill in April drew national support from Riley Gaines, an All-American swimmer at Kentucky and now an advisor for Independent Women's Voice.
The potential law would prohibit public middle and high schools, colleges and universities from allowing males to participate on female sports teams. Before going to the governor’s desk, amendments in the Senate had removed restrictions on women playing on men’s teams, as well as references to collegiate intramural sports.
In the other House of Representatives veto override votes:
House Bill 808, regarding gender transition and minors: override vote was 73-46; initial passage 67-46.
House Bill 618, regarding a charter school review board: override vote was 74-45; initial passage 77-42.
House Bill 219, regarding an omnibus charter school legislation package: override vote was 74-45; initial passage was 61-41.
House Bill 488, regarding the building code council and provisions: override vote was 78-40; initial passage was 93-26.
The Center Square will monitor further developments in the North Carolina Senate.