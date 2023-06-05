(The Center Square) – Local governments could face increased pressure to submit required annual independent audits to the state under new legislation.
Senate Bill 299, which cleared the upper chamber with a unanimous vote in April, will be before the Finance Committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday to address counties or municipalities that fail to submit annual independent audits to the Local Government Commission on a timely basis.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor, told The Center Square the issue is a growing concern for him, both from a public transparency standpoint, and as it impacts the auditing industry.
“It’s a growing concern for me because of the number of people who are not going into the field of auditing,” he said. “It’s a concern of mine if you look at the tens of millions of dollars flowing into these entities because of the federal assistance.
“Any time money is not properly accounted for, it’s the lower fixed income people who get hurt the worst.”
The legislation is among two tax-related bills up for review by the panel on Wednesday. The other deals with tax credits for firearm storage.
SB299 would provide a notice to local governments if they fail to submit an audit more than nine months after the fiscal year, and would require the secretary of the Revenue Department to withhold a small portion of sales tax distributions for those that fail do so within a year, up to 150% of the cost of the independent audit.
The Local Government Commission would develop guidelines and an appeal process to allow municipalities or counties to appear before the commission to explain the delay and submit evidence.
An appeal under SB299 would halt the process to withhold sales tax distributions until it is resolved.
The most recent data from the State Treasurer’s Unit Assistance List shows 32 counties or municipalities had not yet submitted required 2021 audits as of Oct. 31.
SB299 is sponsored by Republican Sens. Lisa Barnes of Nash County, and Todd Johnson of Union County.
“These bill sponsors, but especially Senator Barnes, have given us more tools for our toolkit to get after these situations than anybody in a long time,” Folwell said.
Also before the committee Wednesday will be House Bill 56 to exempt from retail sales taxes equipment and devices used to safely store firearms.
The exemption would apply to equipment installed on firearms to prevent them from firing, as well as devices designed to prevent access, such as a gun safe, case, or lockbox.
HB56 specifically states the exemption “does not include a glass-faced cabinet or other form of storage that is primarily designed to allow for the display of firearms.”
Taxpayers who purchase the equipment would be allowed a credit against the tax imposed, up to $500.
If approved, the exemption would apply to tax years 2023 and 2024.
SB56 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Erin Pare of Wake County, John Bell of Wayne County, and Jay Adams of Catawba County, and Wake County Democratic Rep. Allison Dahle.