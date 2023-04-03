(The Center Square) – Democrats are making another push to increase the North Carolina’s minimum wage, though if history is any indication, the effort will face stiff headwinds in the General Assembly.
North Carolina is among 15 states that set minimum wage based on the federal standard, while 30 states and the District of Columbia have minimum wages above the federal level and five states do not impose a minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Democrats introduced House Bill 541 on Monday to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour through a series of five increases between 2023 and 2027. If passed, the law would make increases happen each of those years' Labor Day starting with $8 per hour this September, $9.50 in 2024, $11 in 2025, $13 in 2026, and $15 in 2027.
In addition, HB541 would implement a slew of other employment-related changes. This includes mandating equal pay for both sexes conducting the same work, requiring sick leave time, prohibiting tips counted as wages, and restrictions on employers asking about criminal history in the hiring process.
Two bills introduced by Senate Democrats on Monday would also increase the minimum wage: Senate Bill 440 and Senate Bill 447.
The former would increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024, while the latter takes a phased in approach similar to the House legislation, though in three phases instead of five.
Under SB447, the minimum wage would go to $10.35 on Jan. 1, 2024, then to $15 on Jan. 1, 2025. On Sept. 1, 2025, the bill would require the Commissioner of Labor to calculate an adjusted minimum wage using the Consumer Price Index to take effect the following Jan. 1.
SB447 would also amend how tipped employee pay is calculated, again using a phased approach that would allow tips to be counted as wages only up to $6.50 per hour for 2024, up to $9.50 an hour in 2025, up to $12.50 an hour in 2026, and up to $15 an hour in 2027.
“Beginning January 1, 2028 … tips shall not be counted as wages,” the bill reads.
North Carolina’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, set by the federal minimum wage, though employers must pay at least $2.13 per hour for tipped employees, as long as the added tips brings them to the minimum wage. If not, employers must pay the difference.
Democrats in North Carolina have tried and failed for years to increase the state’s minimum wage, which has remained at the federal minimum since 2009. Proponents contend low-wage service jobs have replaced manufacturing positions that once offered pathways to the middle class, eroding work’s promise of prosperity.
The North Carolina Justice Center cites a Living Income Standard report that found an adult with one child needs to earn $33,700 per year to afford basics, while those at the North Carolina minimum earn roughly $15,080 annually, or about $1,000 less than the federal poverty level for 2016. An estimated 1.3 million workers would benefit from a minimum wage increase, according to the center.
Opponents of the change have argued that an increase could lead to inflation, making companies less competitive, and job losses.
While chances are slim the Democrat-sponsored bills will get a hearing by Republicans with majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, House leaders did assign one Democrat to co-chair the House Finance Committee: Rep. Michael Wray of Northampton County.