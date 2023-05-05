(The Center Square) – This week’s crossover deadline for the North Carolina General Assembly has left several bills behind, including measures to increase government transparency, raise the minimum wage, crack down on drunken driving and give nurses more authority, among others.
Bills that do not involve appropriations or revenue or are not part of a legislative study had until Thursday to pass their originating chamber in the General Assembly to stay alive in the long session or the 2024 short session.
Legislators can get around the requirement by inserting language into bills that are exempt or made the cut, but that process requires extensive cooperation and clout among lawmakers. Opinions can vary on how the deadline applies specifically to each of the more than 700 bills filed this session.
Legislation left behind on Thursday includes House Bill 148, which would have lowered the blood-alcohol threshold for drunken driving from .08 to .05.
Among others, HB148 was backed by the Western North Carolina Regional DWI Taskforce, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the General Assembly’s Freedom Caucus and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Proponents pointed to a 2013 recommendation from the National Transportation Safety Board for states to lower the legal blood-alcohol limit to .05. North Carolina lowered its limit 20 years ago, and so far Utah is the only state to go to .05.
Lawmakers also neglected to pass the SAVE Act – Senate Bill 175 and House Bill 218 – that would have granted full-practice authority for advanced practice registered nurses. The bill is backed by roughly half of the General Assembly, as well as a broad coalition of organizations, from the North Carolina Nurses Association to Americans for Prosperity North Carolina. The legislation is a key component to expanding health care access in the state that was central to last year’s negotiations to expand Medicaid.
Tyler Voigt, deputy state director for AFP North Carolina, told The Center Square the organization “still has hope it could be included in some of the budget negotiations” but is disappointed the legislation languished.
“There’s some conflicting opinions on whether it’s subject to the crossover,” he said.
Another that wasn’t approved is Senate Bill 254, the Government Transparency Act of 2023, aimed at strengthening confidence in government by increasing accessibility to certain public personnel performance and dismissal records.
The bill would require state agencies, local governments, school boards, public health authorities, public hospitals, sheriffs, water and sewer authorities, and register of deeds to maintain a record of personnel decisions subject to public disclosure.
House Bill 596 also did not gain approval by the deadline. Democrats introduced the Hate Crimes Prevention Act in April to increase penalties for hate crimes from a misdemeanor to a felony, and to expand the definition to include crimes based on gender, disability and sexual orientation.
Other bills proposed by Democrats to increase the minimum wage - House Bill 541, and Senate bills 440 and 447 – remain in their respective chambers, as well. Democrats have tried and failed for years to increase the state’s minimum wage, which has remained at the federal minimum of $7.25 since 2009.