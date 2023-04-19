(The Center Square) — Republicans in the House of Representatives want to strengthen oversight for local government audits and to fund finance professionals to help those that are struggling.
House Bill 799 was introduced on Wednesday to require accountants who conduct local government audits to be certified by the state auditor, and to lay out a process for selecting winning bids.
“The State Auditor shall solicit bids for conducting the audit by sealed bid,” the bill reads. “The governing board shall select the auditor from those sealed bids based on solely cost and time for completion of the audit and without information as to identity of the bidder.”
The bill further tasks the secretary of the Local Government Commission with producing an annual report to the LGC and General Assembly listing local governments or public authorities that have failed to report two or more consecutive annual audits. It also provides funding for finance professionals to help them correct course.
HB 799 would apply the same standards and reporting requirements to local school boards and schools.
North Carolina’s Local Government Commission was established in 1931 to help counties, cities, towns and special districts in default on outstanding obligations during the Great Depression. It’s staffed by the Department of State Treasurer and approves the issuance of debt for all local governments to ensure borrowing is adequate and reasonable for projects, and that governments can reasonably afford to repay.
The LGC also oversees the annual independent auditing of local governments, monitors their fiscal health, and offers broad assistance with finances. It holds the authority to assume control of the financial affairs of local governments with serious financial issues, as well.
Currently, the LGC controls the finances of five local government units: Kingstown in Cleveland County, Robersonville in Martin County, Eureka in Wayne County, Spring Lake in Cumberland County, and the Cliffside Sanitary District in Rutherford County.
The LGC also maintains a Unit Assistance List of governments with concerning financial issues involving their general fund, income, cash flow, internal controls, or other problems.
HB799 would appropriate more than $3.5 million to the North Carolina Association of Regional Council of Governments to employ 32 finance professionals across the state’s 16 regions to “assist small local governments and public authorities with returning to a compliant status.”
Governments and public authorities with limited means and those on the Unit Assistance List would be given priority.
The legislation is sponsored by Republican state Reps. Matthew Winslow of Granville County, Mitchell Setzer of Catawba County, Howard Penny of Harnett County, and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County, along with Republican co-sponsor Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County.