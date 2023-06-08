(The Center Square) – The Federal Trade Commission is weighing in on North Carolina legislation it says will leave residents with “higher health care costs, lower quality, reduced innovation, and reduced access to care.”
The FTC recently voted 3-0 to submit staff comments to the North Carolina House of Representatives regarding Senate Bill 743. The legislation is pending in the Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House. SB743 cleared the Senate 48-0 on May 1.
The bill aims to rework the UNC Health System’s governance to allow the government health care system to merge, partner with, or acquire “any other health care facilities or health care provider, without regard to their effect on market competition.”
SB743 contends the “state action” would shield the system from state and federal antitrust laws, while exempting UNC Health deals from oversight by the state attorney general.
UNC Health officials have said the legislation is necessary to allow the system to adapt to the evolving health care industry. Bill sponsor Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, contends the bill would make it easier for UNC Health to step in to help struggling rural hospitals.
“The proposed bill purportedly would provide the University of North Carolina Health Care System, as well as the public or private entities with which it collaborates, with a defense from antitrust enforcement action for any otherwise unlawful merger or coordinated activity,” the FTC wrote to members of the House Health Committee this week.
“The collaborative activities that the proposed bill authorizes could include the kinds of acquisitions, market allocation, information sharing, and joint contract negotiations that reduce competition among health care providers and lead to patient harm in the form of higher health care costs, lower quality, reduced innovation, and reduced access to care, as well as depressed wages for hospital employees.”
The letter expressed concern SB743 is “based on inaccurate premises regarding the scope of the antitrust laws” and noted the FTC has “advocated against the use of the state action doctrine to shield specific hospital mergers from antitrust enforcement liability.”
The nine-page letter likened SB743 to the 1995 merger of Memorial Mission Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital under the state’s certificate of public advantage statute that led to “substantial increases in commercial inpatient prices.”
“FTC staff is concerned about a similar outcome with UNC Health if S743 is passed in its current form and the state action provision remains intact,” the letter read.
The FTC stressed that health care collaborations that benefit patients and employers are permissible under antitrust laws.
The FTC urged the General Assembly to reconsider whether exempting UNC Health would actually benefit public policy goals “or, instead, result in higher prices for patients while reducing health care quality and access.
“The FTC will investigate and challenge transactions that are anticompetitive, including in situations where legal defenses are asserted based on the state action doctrine and where the state fails to meet the necessary requirements,” the letter said.