(The Center Square) – Punctuated by being more than $6 billion less than the governor, and spending well in education, the North Carolina House of Representatives gave final approval to its version of the biennial state budget on Thursday morning.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan, with a bottom line of about $67 billion over two years, was released March 15. The House has proposed spending $60.7 billion; the Senate next will produce its version. The General Assembly and the governor will haggle toward a final document, with Republican majorities in both chambers holding great advantage because Cooper’s long-sought Medicaid expansion law hinges on a signed fiscal plan.
Cooper has signed the last two state budgets after opting not to early in his tenure. He’s term-limited, unable to run for reelection in 2024.
Ten amendments were adopted – 13 others proposed were not – along the route through the chamber to the final vote, a 78-38 decision. Ten Democrats, if including soon-to-be Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham, joined all Republicans present to vote for the measure.
Among the amendments was the creation of a legislative study committee on the state’s crime lab. Clarity in language was the majority of the others.
Education spending is a lightning rod into an equation that leaves the state solid purple in political shade. While Cooper touted four-figure bonuses not only to state educators but to state workers as well, the House plan didn't have those and yet still delivered teacher raises of 4.25% the first year, and 3.25% the second; and returns master’s pay that was removed in 2013, when Republican Gov. Pat McCrory was in his first year.
Cooper’s plan had an 18% raise for teachers.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth and chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said the plan is “an opportunity to build on our successes.”
Saying some parts of it he does not like, Lambeth also said, “This budget oozes with help, help, help.”
The Senate will offer even more with its income tax proposal.
The House version invests $1 billion in mental health reform. State retirement plan enrollees get a 1% cost of living increase each year of this budget.
In addition to Cotham, the official scorecard of yes votes included Democratic Reps. Kelly Alexander of Mecklenburg County; Cecil Brockman of Guilford County; Carla Cunningham of Mecklenburg County; Allison Dahle of Wake County; Joe John of Wake County; Nasif Majeed of Mecklenburg County; Garland Pierce of Scotland County; Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County; and Michael Wray of Northampton County. Cotham, Willingham and Wray were named co-chairmen of committees at the outset of the session.