(The Center Square) – New Census data ranks Charlotte among the fastest growing cities in the United States between 2021 and 2022, putting the Queen City back on the list of the 15 largest in the country.
The Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 estimates released Thursday show nine of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities between July 1, 2021 and July 1, 2022 were in the South, with Charlotte in fifth for numeric gains.
Charlotte’s population increased by 15,217 over the year, bringing the total number of residents to 897,720 in the state’s largest city. Charlotte’s population estimate from April 2020 was 874,607. The 2022 figure is about a 65% increase from Charlotte’s population in 2000, when the Census estimated 540,828 residents.
The growth propelled Charlotte to number 15 among the largest cities in the U.S., increasing one spot from 16th in 2021.
The recent influx of new residents comes as the state’s tax collections have outpaced projections in recent years. The state collected roughly $29.5 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, a 23% increase over the year prior. Collections have since ballooned to an estimated $33.76 billion for the fiscal year that ends July 1, over $3 billion more than anticipated.
Charlotte’s population gain was aided in part by a trend of increasing migration to the nation’s largest cities that was disrupted by the pandemic.
“From 2021 to 2022, the total population increase for the nation’s 15 largest-gaining cities was just over 197,800, compared to a collective gain of about 129,000 people from the 2020 to 2021 period which included the first full year of the pandemic,” according to a Census news release. “The total number of people added to the top-gaining 15 cities from 2021 to 2022 also outpaced their total pre-pandemic population increase (187,100) from 2018 to 2019.”
When ranked by percent change in growth, North Carolina’s fastest growing city was Apex, which grew by 3.9% to add 2,697 residents between 2021 and 2022, for a total population of 71,065. That put the city in 27th place overall in the country for percent growth of incorporated places with populations of more than 50,000, Census data shows.
Farther down the list, Wilmington was ranked 85th in the same category with 2,532 new residents, which represents 2.1% growth to 120,324.
Mooresville ranked 106th with 1.8% growth to a population of 52,656, while Huntersville also grew by the same percentage to reach a population of 63,035, putting it in 110th.
The Census Bureau also noted Wake Forest, with a population of 51,113, was one of three cities that joined the list with populations of 50,000 or more in 2022.
Four out of the top five fastest growing cities in terms of percent growth were in Texas: Georgetown, Kyle, Leander and Little Elm, with all but Little Elm growing by double digits. Santa Cruz, Calif., ranked second at 12.5%.
The top five cities with the largest numeric gains included Forth Worth, Phoenix, San Antonio, Seattle and Charlotte. The remainder of the top 15 biggest numeric increases came from cities in Florida, Texas, Nevada and California.